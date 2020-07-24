Long-awaited stormwater regulations finally released

LAKE GEORGE — Residents who own property within 50 feet of any water body or wetland in Lake George Park will no longer be permitted to fertilize their lawn under new stormwater regulations proposed by the Lake George Park Commission that were made public for the first time this week.

The ban on fertilizer is just one of a handful of proposals drafted by the Park Commission two years ago to protect the water quality of Lake George following an extensive review of the current regulations that were first adopted in 1990 and updated in 1998.

"We started in 2017 coming up with certain ideas on what we wanted to look at for the stormwater regulations, where improvements can be made, which hadn't really been done at the time in about 20 years," Dave Wick, executive director of the Park Commission, said.

The regulations were drafted following months of public input in 2018 and sent to the state's Department of Environmental Conservation, where they underwent a vigorous two-year review process.