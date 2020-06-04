Logger injured in accident, flown to hospital
Logger injured in accident, flown to hospital

Logger hurt.jpg

An injured logger was rescued in the area of Coy Road and Humes Road in Greenfield on Thursday.

 courtesy WNYT-TV News Channel 13

GREENFIELD — A logger was extricated from a site by helicopter on Thursday after suffering injuries to his lower extremities, police said.

According to The Post-Star's media partner, WNYT-TV News Channel 13, two helicopters were needed to rescue the individual who was working deep in the woods off Coy Road and Humes Road in the town of Greenfield.

A State Police helicopter was called to the scene of the heavily wooded area, then the individual was transported via LifeNet helicopter to the hospital.

The identity and the condition of the individual is pending at this time.

