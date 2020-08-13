You have permission to edit this article.
Locktoberfest, Kids Consignment Sale canceled
Locktoberfest, Kids Consignment Sale canceled

Locktoberfest

From left, Fort Edward Police Officer Dan Willis, Michael Dickinson of Glens Falls and Larry Francis of Granville talk muskets during Locktoberfest in 2019 at Fort Edward's Canal Street Marketplace Farmers Market. This year's event has been canceled due to the pandemic.

 Jenn March file photo, Special to The Post-Star

The coronavirus pandemic has canceled two more local events. 

Locktoberfest held annually since 2016 at the Fort Edward Canal Street Marketplace Farmers Market has been canceled this year with plans to return in 2021.

A message posted on the organizers Facebook page confirmed the cancellation.

"Unfortunately due to Covid-19, the 2020 Fort Edward Locktoberfest has been cancelled. BUT, we are looking forward to Fall 2021!"

The second event the Kids Exchange Consignment Sale typically held semiannually at the Chase Sports Complex announced no sale will be held in 2020 due to the pandemic.

In a message posted on the Kids Consignment Sale Facebook page it states:

"Unfortunately we have to announce that given the COVID-19 virus still present in our community and the numerous restrictions, it is not possible to safely hold a fall event. It is our desire to keep everyone in our Kids' Exchange family safe and free from the possibility of infections. This is especially true for our customers, many of whom are elderly, have compromised health, are pregnant, nursing or have young children at home."

The Friends of Kids' Exchange are planning to move ahead with an event in Spring 2021.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/Kids.Exchange.Consignment.Sale/.

