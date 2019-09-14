WHITEHALL — The lockmasters at Lock 12 on the Champlain Canal in Whitehall have been recording the precipitation and temperature every day for the past century as part of the National Weather Service Cooperative Observer Program that dates back to 1797 and Thomas Jefferson.
And on Thursday, the National Weather Service forecast office in Albany recognized Dean Carmon, Lock 12 lockmaster, for the lock’s 100 years of weather observations.
According to the NWS, “These observations benefit many sectors of the U.S. economy, including the agriculture, transportation, construction and energy sectors, and improve NWS forecast and warning operations.”
Among the records recorded at Lock C-12 are:
- Highest Single Day Rainfall: 4.60 inches, Aug. 29, 2011
- Highest Single Day Snowfall: 24.0 inches, Feb. 26, 1996
- Highest Single Day Temperature: 104 degrees Fahrenheit, July 18, 1953
- Coldest Single Day Temperature: -38 degrees Fahrenheit, Feb. 18, 1979
Farmland available to lease
The Agricultural Stewardship Association is hosting a workshop to help people interested in leasing county farmland on Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Lovejoy Building in Cambridge.
The daylong event, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., includes a discussion on elements of a strong farm lease, as well as visits to two farm properties in southern Washington and northern Rensselaer counties now available for lease or management leading to transition.
Organizers said that participants will be introduced to the area’s agricultural landscape and have lunch at an area farm that markets their products in New York City.
Lunch is included in this free event, but registration is required.
To register or for more details, online, www.agstewardship.org or call 518- 692-7285.
The program is supported by a grant from the American Farmland Trust with funding from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation.
And these local businesses are also sponsoring the event: Salem Farm Supply, Archdale Agricultural Products, LLC, Blue Flame Gas Co. Inc., Cambridge Village Market, Capital Tractor, Currin Compliance Services, Inc., Washington County Farm Bureau, King Wealth Management Group, LLC, CaroVail, Granville Veterinary Service — Large Animal, Holbritter Land Surveying and Preble Realty LLC.
American Legion leaders to be honored in Whitehall
The Washington County American Legion is hosting a formal dinner on Sept. 23 at the Whitehall Athletic Club on Route 4 to honor several state American Legion representatives, according to County Commander Jim Lafayette, Whitehall Post 83.
New York Commander Mike McDermott, Cortland County, New York Auxiliary President Linda Tome, Wayne County and Sons of the American Legion Detachment Commander Dennis George, Oneida County, are the honored guests, Lafayette said.
Prior to the Sept, 23 dinner, the state guests will visit the Whitehall Post for lunch, followed by a tour of Skene Manor.
Community members are welcome to join the Legionnaires for the dinner and the $20 tickets are available at the American Legion Post 83 in Whitehall or from Lafayette at 518-499-1150, or County Adjutant Jerry Austin at 802-645-1951.
