It’s time to sign up for health insurance. Easier said than done.
New York is still paying agencies to provide in-person “navigators” to help people sign up for a NY Marketplace plan. While anyone can go to the website on their own and sign up, it’s so difficult that even young people comfortable with the internet have turned to navigators for help.
“I made the account but I didn’t know what spot to go to. I couldn’t tell where to go to do the application,” said tattoo artist Pat Dingman of Queensbury. “It was business or employee. There was no self-employed.”
That’s one of the many sign-up roadblocks people hit. The website does not seem to take into account complicated scenarios that many of its customers have. The average buyer is working but has no health insurance through work, which means they are often self-employed or working at multiple part-time jobs over the course of a year.
They also generally don’t know exactly how much money they’ll earn in a year. That makes it hard to guess at one of the first questions — household income. By the way, household income means gross adjusted income, although nothing on the website says that.
Those who want one of the plans have to act soon. To have insurance that goes into effect on Jan. 1, you must sign up by Dec. 15.
Navigating to a plan
There is help.
Locally, the Adirondack Health Institute is taking appointments to work one-on-one with residents from Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties.
“We would encourage consumers to meet with a navigator,” Joyce Porter of AHI said.
The navigators are “enrollment experts,” she said.
“Consumers should take advantage of this free service,” she said. “Navigators can walk consumers through the differences between the different types of qualified health plans and the different plan offerings, all of which can be very confusing.”
The plans are organized by metal levels — bronze to platinum — and companies offer both standard plans and “non-standard” plans that include extras like acupuncture or a $250 gym membership reward. More importantly, the plans cover different prescriptions at different cost levels.
Navigators can help determine the true cost of a plan for the individual.
They can also help determine whether the buyer qualifies for financial assistance, Porter said.
Or call it in
The state also has a call-in center for those who want to sign up by phone. That’s what Dingman did.
“It was like 45 minutes,” he said. “It was easy. They said, ‘Here is the plan, here is the cost, we’ll send you something in the mail.’”
After he answered the questions about his household income and employment status, he was offered a plan that would cost $20 a month, plus copays. He chose to add dental and vision for a total of $45 per month.
“I think this is the best insurance you can get for making an average salary, say $33,000 to $38,000,” he said.
He has bought a plan through the marketplace for years. When he was an apprentice tattoo artist, with no income, he signed up for free insurance through the marketplace. That was easy, too, he said.
For those who make less than $24,980, the marketplace offers a different option: the Essential Plan. It is a state-subsidized plan for people who make too much to get Medicaid, but too little to afford a regular marketplace plan. For a family of four, the income maximum is $51,500.
Premiums are either free or $20 a month, depending on income. The Essential Plan covers all the same benefits as standard insurance plans, but applicants must apply through the marketplace.
Luckily, that includes applying through a navigator or over the phone. Dingman is not alone in having trouble signing up online.
No escape from the expense
You have free articles remaining.
Diane Lewis of Glens Falls got her son back on her husband’s military insurance after he failed to sign up.
“He got frustrated. He gave up,” she said.
But due to the Affordable Care Act laws, parents can keep their children on their insurance until they are 26, even if they are married or not living at home.
Lewis is worrying about insurance now as well. She’s an electrician, but she has been out of work for six months, so the union dropped her from its insurance.
“Thankfully, I’m mostly healthy. If something happens, that’s a pretty big whopper of a bill I have to pay,” she said.
When she had insurance, she went to a chiropractor to resolve a neck problem and learned her insurance required her to pay $500. The chiropractor eventually billed her as if she had no insurance.
“They put me as a cash person. I had to pay $60, and then $40 at every visit thereafter,” she said.
More recently, she was prescribed an injectable, once-a-month medication for migraines. The cost: $595 a month.
“And that’s with insurance!” she said. “It’s just crazy.”
But she doesn’t have insurance now.
“Thank God the company, (Eli) Lilly, gives me the medication,” she said.
She’s going to look into a marketplace plan.
Subsidies make the difference
For those who have private insurance, the plans are much more expensive. That’s because there are state and federal subsidies for those who have no other way to get health care. Those who have insurance through a spouse, a parent or a job are not eligible for subsidies.
(There is a small safety net. If the cheapest single-person plan offered by an employer is more than 9.78% of the person’s entire household income, the household can get a subsidy. Households cannot compare their income to the company’s cheapest family plan, which means that any households with more than one person working, even part-time, are unlikely to qualify for a subsidy.)
Without a subsidy, those who need to use their health insurance might find the deductibles unaffordable.
The cheapest family plan in Warren County on the marketplace would cost $1,139 a month, without a subsidy.
In addition, the family would have a yearly deductible of $8,850, which they would have to pay before any care would be covered by the insurance company. At that point, the family would continue to pay for a portion of the care until having spent $16,300, not counting the premium. Those who actually need significant health care would have to spend $29,968 before insurance would pick up all additional bills for the year.
Of course, many people don’t use health care. But one operation can cost more than $10,000. Visiting a family doctor generally costs more than $200. An MRI can cost $300 to $500. Lab work can range from a few dollars to more than $1,000. Multiply those services by a few family members and the costs increase significantly.
With subsidies, however, many people can buy health insurance for $300 a month or less, and get help with deductibles as well.
For example, a family of three making $45,000 a year would receive an estimated $878 a month in subsidies, plus deductible assistance. A family of two adults at that income level would receive about $807 a month in subsidies.
A household of three that makes more than $85,000 is not eligible for a subsidy, but at $85,000 the estimated subsidy is $443 a month.
The subsidy is what makes the marketplace plans affordable, Lewis said. She was shocked by how high the deductibles are without a subsidy.
“I don’t know how an average blue-collar worker can afford some of that,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.