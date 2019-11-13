GLENS FALLS — Filmed on Honey Hollow Road in Queensbury, “Catching Up,” a locally produced short film, will premiere next week at the Park Theater in downtown Glens Falls.
“We filmed at my home because the layout of my home fit the script well,” said actor and co-producer Chris Gaunt. “We needed some outside shots, a scene in a kid’s bedroom and a living room scene. And, it helped with our independent film budget to be able to film at my home.”
In a four-film event, scheduled for Nov. 21, “Catching Up,” an Amazon, New Light Media Production, headlines the evening with its red carpet premiere and reception.
“We will also have an actors panel and the two leads will sing a song from the film for the audience,” said Gaunt.
As an added bonus for “Saved by the Bell” fans, the show's noted star Dustin Diamond, better known as Screech, who has a cameo in “Catching Up,” will be at next week’s Glens Falls premiere.
“His re-introduction to the screen will be at the premiere,” Gaunt said, referring to Diamond.
The story, created and directed by Shane Alden of Hoosick Falls and produced by Kelly Slingerland and Gaunt, reveals a bittersweet tale about love, loss and second chances when a mom’s dreams of singing on the road push her to leave her husband and daughter behind.
Losing touch for many years, a high school talent show, filmed in Cambridge, make a connection between mother and daughter possible.
Gaunt said they filmed on “a beautiful day in May.” And actually filming took a few days, he said, adding that the sound was edited at an Argyle studio.
In addition to “Catching Up,” other regionally produced films scheduled alongside “Catching Up” include "La Transazione," “Dementia” and “Welcome Home” (Season 2, Episode 1).
"La Transazione," produced by Logan Rando Productions and actor and producer Lora Lee Ecobelli, is a compassionate story, said Gaunt.
“There are 500 hours of editing in this short,” he said about the black and white silent film, detailing the journey of three Italian sisters coming to New York's Ellis Island in 1910. “It is Laura Lee’s grandmother’s story."
According to Gaunt, "Dementia," a Next Evolution Media's new dramedy (a combined drama and comedy) from award-winning producer Bobby Chase, deals with Alzheimer’s disease. Chase also produced the fourth film of the event, “Welcome Home.”
