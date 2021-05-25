Local youth hunters in region will be allowed to use firearms this season

Youth hunters throughout the region will be allowed to use a firearm to hunt deer for the first time, under a pilot program unveiled earlier this year by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

The program, which was approved as part of the state budget in April, allows 12- and 13-year-olds to hunt using either a rifle or shotgun, so long as they are accompanied by an adult 21 or older with at least three years of hunting experience. The program is set to expire in 2023.

County governments must opt in to the program before Sept. 1 to participate.

Warren and Washington counties, on Friday, approved legislation to participate in the program, while Saratoga County announced plans to participate earlier this month.

Under the program, youth hunters will be required to wear either a blaze orange or pink vest, and are limited to hunting deer only. They are also not permitted to hunt from a tree stand.

New York, for decades, has allowed 14-year-olds to hunt with a firearm with the proper license and supervision, but has restricted youths ages 12 and 13 to hunt big game, including deer and bear, using only a crossbow.

