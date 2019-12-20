Saratoga Springs woman headed to prison for $175,000 theft from business

BALLSTON SPA — A Saratoga Springs woman faces up to 7 years in state prison after her guilty plea Wednesday to stealing thousands of dollars from her former employer.
Ronnie L. Gardner, 27, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court to third-degree grand larceny, a felony, for the theft over a period of years from Exit 15 Gourmet Seasons Firewood on Route 50. She also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor criminal tax fraud for not claiming the stolen money on her tax returns.
WILTON — A Wilton woman was charged with grand larceny in recent days for allegedly stealing more than $3,000 from her employer, according to …
The grand larceny charge is filed for the theft of more than $3,000. But State Police said an audit found that Gardner stole an estimated $175,000 over a period of less than 2 years as bookkeeper for the business between July 2016 and May 2018.
Business owner Lou Faraone said he planned to make a victims impact statement at sentencing about the effect the betrayal had on his business. Gardner was someone he has known since she was a child, who "we took under our wing" only to have her steal from him.
"I haven't gotten so much as an 'I'm sorry' from her or her family," he said. "It's been devastating."
You have free articles remaining.
She was arrested in July 2018 after an investigation by State Police that began when managers at the business began noticing financial issues. Gardner was fired after the theft was discovered.
Gardner was eventually charged with second-degree grand larceny, but entered into a plea deal that would have that charge dropped in exchange for a plea to the lesser count.
Gardner agreed to a plea deal that includes a state prison sentence of between 1 to 3 years and 2-1/3 to 7 years, the latter sentence the maximum for the grand larceny count.
Saratoga County Judge James Murphy will choose from the range, based in part on findings of a presentence investigation by the Saratoga County Probation Department.
Gardner will be required to pay restitution, although she apparently has none of the stolen money left at this point, officials said. State Police have not said what the investigation found was done with the money.
Faraone, though, said Gardner has flaunted a new car, new clothes and parties on social media since her arrest.
Gardner is free, pending sentencing March 4.
Her lawyer, Frederick Sober, said he had no comment on the case as of Thursday.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com