Local timeline of a year of COVID

A year of COVID-19:
- March 7: A pharmacist at the Queensbury CVS tests positive for COVID-19; health officials contact 400 patients to notify them.
- March 11: SUNY schools announce they will go virtual after spring break.
- March 12: All local nursing homes ban visitors.
- March 16: Albany Diocese cancels Mass until further notice.
- March 17: Saratoga County Public Health announces the county has community spread of the virus.
- March 20: Non-essential businesses are ordered to close by March 22.
- March 23: First local death: Walter Robb, 92, who worked as an executive for General Electric Co. and was a philanthropist for Double H Ranch in Lake Luzerne, dies of COVID-19.
- April 9: An outbreak begins at The Pines nursing home in Glens Falls; nine people die.
- April 12: An outbreak starts at Fort Hudson nursing home in Fort Edward; 11 people die over the course of six weeks. Shortly thereafter, an outbreak begins at Glens Falls Center in Queensbury as well; 20 die in that outbreak.
- April 12: First Warren County resident, Donald Nieradka, 84, of North Creek, dies of coronavirus after being hospitalized since March 27. The only place he had been since the pandemic began was the grocery store.
- April 16: New York state will stay closed until at least May 15, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces.
- June 1: Dentists and orthodontists are allowed to reopen.
- June 3: New York state begins to reopen: retail stores can let customers in and hair salons can give haircuts.
- June 8: All local nursing homes report their outbreaks are over.
- June 17: Capital Region BOCES says in-person special education classes are not possible over the summer due to the spacing requirements.
- June 23: Certain businesses, including amusement parks and movie theaters, are told they would not be allowed to open at the start of Phase 4 on July 1.
- July 3: Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore calls out local “big box” retailers for not enforcing mask-wearing; most quickly add staff to entrances to ask customers to mask up.
- July 10: Aviation Mall in Queensbury reopens.
- July 14: Nursing home visits are allowed again, briefly, before being canceled once more. No one was allowed to hug.
- Aug. 5: Dance studios reopen.
- Aug. 7: Cuomo announces schools can reopen for in-person school in the fall.
- Aug 17: Bowling alleys reopen.
- Aug. 18: Outbreak begins at Essex Center nursing home; 17 people die over the next seven weeks.
- Aug. 24: Gyms reopen after each one is personally inspected by county health workers.
- Sept. 3: SUNY Oneonta students are sent home for the rest of fall semester after nearly 300 students test positive in four days.
- Oct. 1: Multiple schools close for a week after coronavirus cases, including Hadley-Luzerne High School after four students test positive in 24 hours, all Hudson Falls schools after a kindergartner tests positive, and Queensbury High School after a teacher and a student test positive. It is the beginning of rolling closures, from a day to two weeks, at districts throughout the region.
- Nov. 15: Local sheriffs say they will not enforce Cuomo’s 10-person limit for house parties on Thanksgiving. A surge in cases after Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s leads to many more deaths in the community in December and January.
- Nov. 27: Cuomo asks people to stop gathering in groups of any size.
- Dec. 9: Saratoga County’s contact tracers are overwhelmed, the health commissioner announces. Contact tracers were prioritizing contacts that were at most risk of severe illness or death, rather than notifying everyone who had close contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus.
- Dec. 11: The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus at Glens Falls Hospital nearly triples in one week.
- Dec. 11: Five school districts go virtual until Christmas vacation.
- Dec. 14: A fifth school district goes virtual.
- Dec. 20: Four more schools go virtual.
- Dec. 21: Glens Falls Hospital has 25 coronavirus patients, twice as many as the summer peak and 15 more patients than it had on Dec. 11.
- Dec. 22: Local hospitals cancel elective surgeries due to the surge in coronavirus patients.
- Dec. 28: Glens Falls City School District announces all classes will be virtual for at least two weeks after a house party at a teacher’s home led to multiple COVID cases. Students began returning to in-person classes on Jan. 19.
- Dec. 29: Washington County reports its first coronavirus death since the spring.
- Dec. 30: An outbreak begins at Warren Center nursing home in Queensbury. Eight people die. Shortly thereafter, in a second outbreak at Glens Falls Center, 11 people die.
- Jan. 1: Warren County hospitalizations double in one day.
- Jan. 2: Fort Hudson nursing home residents are vaccinated. Over the next two weeks, all local nursing homes receive the vaccine, but in most cases fewer than half the workers agree to get vaccinated.
- Jan. 7: Fort Hudson nursing home fights off a second COVID outbreak with zero deaths, using an infusion of monoclonal antibodies to treat residents as soon as they catch the virus.
- Jan. 12: Glens Falls Hospital opens an unused floor for coronavirus patients and had 40 COVID-positive patients.
- Jan. 20: Warren County announces the 11th person in 12 days to die of coronavirus.
- Jan 21: An outbreak begins at Slate Valley nursing home, where 11 people eventually die, and Washington Center nursing home, where nine people die. All but one were not vaccinated.
- Feb. 5: Higher-risk youth sports are allowed to begin in Warren and Saratoga counties; Washington County on Feb. 11 allows the sports as well.
- Feb. 17: Amusement parks, arcades, and indoor entertainment, like the escape rooms at Aviation Mall, can open this spring, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces. Indoor entertainment can open on March 26 at 25% capacity. Outdoor amusement parks can open April 9 at 33% capacity.
- March 2: After weeks of getting only 100 vaccine doses at a time, Warren County receives news of its first large shipment, with 1,170 doses on the way for residents age 65 and older.
- March 3: Entertainment venues, such as theaters, can open at 33% occupancy on April 2, Cuomo announces.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.