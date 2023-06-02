State regional finals in baseball, softball and lacrosse will be held on Saturday as teams seek a spot in the state final four of their sport.

Hartford-Fort Edward will play in a Class D regional baseball final against Parishville-Hopkinton at Shuttleworth Park in Amsterdam. The time of that game has been pushed back to 1 p.m.

In Class C, Ticonderoga will meet Chatham at Plattsburgh High School at 2 p.m. Saturday's baseball winners will play next weekend in Binghamton.

Salem and Bolton-Schroon Lake will meet in a Class D softball regional final at Morse Athletic Complex at 11 a.m. The winner of that game moves on to the state semifinals on Long Island the following weekend.

In boys lacrosse, Schuylerville travels to Mahopac High School to take on Pleasantville in a Class D final at 5:30 p.m. The winner of that game goes to the semifinals at the University at Albany on Wednesday.

Tickets for Saturday's games must be purchased online. Visit the website of participating schools for more information.

Saturday's playoff schedule This week's state playoff schedule for Section II and VII teams. Updates with Thursday's results.