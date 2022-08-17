Local teacher raises canines to create ‘a dog with a purpose’

GANSEVOORT — Kari Parrish held a piece of kibble in her fist and told her 12-week-old puppy named Darby to heal.

He did just that.

“Good boy. Good heal. Good job,” she said to the yellow Labrador, feeding him the piece of kibble in her hand.

Darby continued to follow many different commands, which are posted on Parrish’s refrigerator so they can practice.

Parrish serves as a puppy raiser for Guiding Eyes for the Blind, a nonprofit organization that creates and supports life-changing connections between people with vision loss and exceptional guide dogs.

Guiding Eyes for the Blind is looking for more volunteers to become puppy raisers, people to bring puppies into their homes to teach them how to live with people and to enjoy learning the skills they need to take on the job of helping someone who is blind or visually impaired.

Volunteers house a puppy for 12-16 months, then turns the dog over to Guiding Eyes for harness training.

“Our job basically is to love them, to give them socialization opportunities, to bring them out in public,” Parrish said.

Parrish has raised six dogs through the program.

No prior dog experience is required. Raisers receive support through six weeks of group classes and one-on-one training with Guiding Eyes staff.

Raisers are organized into localized puppy raising regions. The Adirondack group meets once a week. There are also information videos on the Guiding Eyes website.

“We’ve raised multiple dogs,” Parrish said, “but we still watch the videos just to remind ourselves.”

People interested in being a puppy raiser can find more information on the Guiding Eyes for the Blind website at www.guidingeyes.org.

Those interested should love dogs, love people and love to help, Parrish said. And the time to dedicate to it.

Parrish particularly enjoys the camaraderie with other like-minded, dog-loving people.

“I’ve gained probably a core group of 10 people I truly call friends,” she said, “and we get together, bounce ideas off each other.”

But it is difficult to give up the dog after training is over, Parrish said.

“That sadness is temporary,” she said. “It’s intense, but it’s temporary.”

The only expense for the puppy raiser is food. All veterinary care is covered by Guiding Eyes.

Parrish brings the puppies with her to fifth-grade classroom at Tanglewood Elementary School in South Glens Falls. Darby will be starting school with her in just a few weeks.

“It helps the kids and it helps the dog. They’ve done fire drills and dismissal and math,” Parrish laughed, “which all of those are equally sometimes chaotic. It’s so nice and the kids know they’re there, they’re a dog, but they’re a dog with a purpose.”