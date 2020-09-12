Local superintendents sound alarm over 20% cut in aid

School officials are warning of catastrophic reductions in programs if districts do not receive federal funding to make up for a 20% cut in state aid.
The state is withholding school aid across the board because of revenue shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Hartford Central School, Superintendent Andrew Cook said that means a reduction in aid of almost $1.7 million — about 12% of his entire budget.
This comes at a time when school budgets are stretched to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, including purchasing personal protective equipment and other supplies and adding staff.
“I think people are really excited to reopen the schools and get students back in school with in-person learning or hybrid models, but we do have this dark cloud,” Cook said during a virtual meeting with The Post-Star editorial board on Wednesday.
Cook, chairman of the Chief School Officers Advocacy Committee, and other superintendents sounded the alarm about how devastating a cut would be. They are seeking help from a federal stimulus package.
“It has to come now. It has to be soon. We can’t wait until after the election,” Cook said.
However, negotiations over a deal have stalled and it looks increasingly unlikely that federal money will come.
Education advocates are stepping up their advocacy. A car caravan was held Saturday at the state Education Department building in Albany followed by a rally outside the governor’s mansion to protest the cut. The event was organized by the Alliance for Quality Education, Citizen Action of New York and All of Us. NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star's news partner, reported that about 300 to 400 people attended the rally.
New York State United Teachers, the state’s largest teacher union, has threatened to sue the state if it withholds aid, citing New York’s constitutional requirement to provide students with a “sound basic education.” The union said the federal government should provide additional funding and the state should raise taxes on multimillionaires and billionaires to provide the needed funding.
Dire situation
The situation is dire for some school districts. Fort Edward was already in a precarious financial state after voters twice rejected its budget and the Board of Education was forced to adopt a contingency budget with no increase in the tax levy. Superintendent of Schools Dan Ward said his budget gap is about $130,000 with the reduced aid.
“We’re looking at the very distinct possibility of not having the cash to make it through the year,” he said.
The district already cut several positions and eliminated all sports, extracurricular activities and transportation for non-special education students. It cut an administrative position and teachers and did not replace any retiring staff.
“I don’t know how we provide the services that are mandated by the state of New York,” he said. “There’s simply no fluff left.”
Ward said that there would have to be relief from graduation requirements or other school programming mandates.
“A school costs what a school costs to run and we can get our money from state aid or local taxpayers,” he said.
School officials say they are not many places to cut. Wage freezes are not going to be enough.
Many districts already have gotten teachers and staff to switch to less expensive health insurance plans. Fort Edward teachers and support staff gave back $500 in salary and changed health insurance plans.
Ward said the district can have another conversation with unions about concessions.
“It’s just a lot to ask of people over and over again,” he said.
Cook agreed that districts are running out of options.
“I don’t think anything is off the table, but when you’re looking at the size of reductions that we’re facing, we’re not going to be able to make it up in terms of pay freezes and changes in health insurance,” he said. “The cuts are going to have to be deep, and they’re going to have to be drastic in order to make up that gap.”
Other districts in the state, such as Schenectady and Albany, have laid off hundreds of staff and shifted to virtual learning for all or some grades.
Districts in this area do not want to go that route.
“I think once we get through the pandemic and once things go back to ‘normal,’ whatever is normal, I don’t know there will be that remote option on the table for school districts,” said Glens Falls Superintendent Paul Jenkins.
Weathering the storm
Some districts like Glens Falls are in better financial shape. School officials say they can get through this year by draining their reserves, but next year is a different story. The district could furlough or cut staff, according to Jenkins.
Jenkins said his district built the 2020-2021 school budget with a 20% cut in state aid factored in. Glens Falls has spent $350,000 on personal protective equipment, staffing and other items to be able to open safely in the age of COVID-19.
He said if federal stimulus money does not come through, there would be a significant gap in next year’s budget.
Districts have been able to live under the tax cap. However, Jenkins said if more state aid does not come, local taxes will have to increase.
“People don’t want their taxes to go up, but they want their schools to stay the way they are. If we’re not getting revenue from the state, we have to get revenues in other ways. We have to cut our programs,” he said.
A 20% cut in state aid does not affect all districts equally because some schools are more reliant on state aid than others. For example, Warrensburg Superintendent John Goralski said this cut amounts to a loss of 10% of its revenue.
During the Great Recession, Goralski said the district made a lot of cuts to maintain financial stability. The tax levy is slightly lower than it was seven years.
“We might be able to get this through this year, but that’s it,” he said.
Corinth Superintendent Mark Stratton said the cut amounts to a reduction in state aid of about $2.5 million, which is 11% of the budget. The district is going to tap reserves and fund balance.
South Glens Falls Superintendent Kristine Orr said suburban districts such as hers can make it through this year. However, her counterparts in urban and rural schools are facing a different reality.
There has been a longstanding call for more equity in school funding, with more money going to the neediest schools. The pandemic highlights the disparities, according to Orr.
“We need the money now, but some schools desperately need the money now,” she said. “It is going to hit suburban schools as well, but it’s not going to hit as much. We’ll cut people again. We’ll trim. We’ll still be able to maintain some programs of our students.”
However, she added that other school districts will not be able to offer many programs at all.
Stepping up lobbying
Cook said school officials are lobbying state and federal lawmakers and reaching out to their communities through meetings such as the one with The Post-Star to inform them of the situation.
BOCES District Superintendent James Dexter said local school advocates have spoken with legislators this year probably more times than ever because of the pandemic.
The state reduced BOCES district aid in this year’s budget, but that amount was backfilled by federal money from the CARES Act, according to Dexter.
Even if federal aid comes through, it still may not be enough, he added.
People have been excited for schools to reopen and interested in how school officials will ensure the health and safety of everyone, according to Cook.
“The financial aspect has sort of gotten lost in the background,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
