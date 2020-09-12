Local superintendents sound alarm over 20% cut in aid

Other districts in the state, such as Schenectady and Albany, have laid off hundreds of staff and shifted to virtual learning for all or some grades.

Districts in this area do not want to go that route.

“I think once we get through the pandemic and once things go back to ‘normal,’ whatever is normal, I don’t know there will be that remote option on the table for school districts,” said Glens Falls Superintendent Paul Jenkins.

Weathering the storm

Some districts like Glens Falls are in better financial shape. School officials say they can get through this year by draining their reserves, but next year is a different story. The district could furlough or cut staff, according to Jenkins.

Jenkins said his district built the 2020-2021 school budget with a 20% cut in state aid factored in. Glens Falls has spent $350,000 on personal protective equipment, staffing and other items to be able to open safely in the age of COVID-19.

He said if federal stimulus money does not come through, there would be a significant gap in next year’s budget.

Districts have been able to live under the tax cap. However, Jenkins said if more state aid does not come, local taxes will have to increase.