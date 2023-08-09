From a press release: The following students have been named to the dean's list for the spring 2023 semester at Washington University in St. Louis.

Alice Han of Clifton Park is enrolled in the Olin Business School. Han earned a 3.6 or above Grade Point Average and enrolled in at least 14 or more course credits.

Celine Crenshaw of Saratoga Springs graduated in May from the university’s College of Arts & Sciences. Crenshaw earned a 3.6 or above Grade Point Average and enrolled in at least 14 or more course credits.

Chenyang Gan of Troy is enrolled in the McKelvey School of Engineering. Gan earned a 3.6 or above Grade Point Average and was enrolled in 12 or more course credits.