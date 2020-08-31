Local students describe the quarantine scene at SUNY Oneonta

“This is my opportunity to grow up and get some freedom and live on my own. And within a week I’m back home because people can’t wear a mask,” she said, adding that she was “very mad” at the partiers for ruining it for everyone.

On move-in day, she saw large groups of students walking together without masks. There were parties every night. In her complex, across the street from the campus, beer cans lined the porches.

At new-student orientation, they were all warned they had to act responsibly or face discipline, but until Sunday, she said, no one seemed to get in trouble. Then a few students were suspended for hosting parties, but no one was punished for attending a party without a mask.

“On Tuesday we got an email: Two students tested positive – which we were expecting. We knew some kids would test positive. But then Wednesday it was 16, and it just kept going up,” she said. “It got out of control very, very fast. It was like a tidal wave.”

Within days of moving in, she found herself essentially trapped in her apartment complex because of the crowds of partiers.