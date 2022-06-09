Local soldiers to deploy on Flag Day

QUEENSBURY — Three Queensbury soldiers will deploy to the Horn of Africa on Flag Day.

First Sgt. Jeffrey B. Dorvee will be deployed Tuesday with Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Depalo of Queensbury and Sgt. Nathanial Cross of Queensbury.

The men will participate in a deployment ceremony Tuesday on Long Island. They then go to Fort Drum for several weeks for premobilization training, then on to Fort Bliss, Texas, for another month of training before eventually going to the Horn of Africa by mid-summer.

“I haven’t been deployed in 12 years,” said Dorvee, noting that his wife became pregnant with their twin sons, Tyler and Landan, when he returned from Afghanistan in 2008.

His wife, Shannon, said that the boys are old enough that they understand their father is being deployed, but not old enough that he will miss their high school sports activities. The seventh-graders are active in football, wrestling, basketball and baseball.

“It’s sad,” Shannon said. “He’s been away from us, but not for that long.”

Dorvee served on active duty in Afghanistan in 2004-2005 and then deployed again with the New York Army National Guard in 2007-2008.

He was wounded during that second deployment when his vehicle was hit by a vehicle-born IED, or improvised explosive device. Dorvee received the Purple Heart after being knocked unconscious from the blast and suffering a perforated eardrum.

This deployment feels a little different. It’s the first time he’s been deployed since he has been a father, which makes the time away even more difficult.

Their circle of Queensbury friends and coaches has offered to help support the twins at games and help get them to and from practices.

Dorvee will miss the twins’ 13th birthday. He’ll also be deployed for his 40th birthday.

In Africa, Dorvee will be doing security for Camp Lemonnier, a U.S. Naval Expeditionary Base next to Djibouti-Ambouli International Airport in Djibouti City, home to the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa.

“Between Yemen and the Horn of Africa, there’s a naval port and so there’s a naval base,” Dorvee explained. “We’ll do escort security missions from the port to the base for supplies and stuff like that.”

The Horn of Africa is recognized as a combat zone.

Dorvee said many of the young soldiers in his company are excited to deploy to a combat zone.

“A combat deployment is very rare at this point,” Dorvee said, “so a lot of them are excited to not necessarily see combat, but you get so much training and knowledge during a deployment.”

