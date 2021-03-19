Local schools ready to fully reopen as soon as allowed

School districts are getting ready to throw out their hybrid class schedules and bring every student back to school full time.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control changed its guidance on safe classrooms during the coronavirus pandemic, recommending 3 feet of separation among masked students seated at desks.

Until now, the recommendation was 6 feet, which allowed only a handful of students to be in a classroom together. To meet that spacing requirement, most schools went to a hybrid schedule for middle schools and high schools. Students attend in person for a couple of days, then learn virtually at home for the rest of the week.

But with 3 feet of separation, local school superintendents said they could fit everyone into the classrooms at once.

They plan to allow all-virtual students to remain virtual for the rest of the school year, but would put an end to the hybrid schedule for in-person students.

They can’t do it yet. Although CDC has made the recommendation, local districts must wait until New York state weighs in. But they’re ready as soon as the state says they can start.