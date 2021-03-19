Local schools ready to fully reopen as soon as allowed

School districts are getting ready to throw out their hybrid class schedules and bring every student back to school full time.
On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control changed its guidance on safe classrooms during the coronavirus pandemic, recommending 3 feet of separation among masked students seated at desks.
Until now, the recommendation was 6 feet, which allowed only a handful of students to be in a classroom together. To meet that spacing requirement, most schools went to a hybrid schedule for middle schools and high schools. Students attend in person for a couple of days, then learn virtually at home for the rest of the week.
But with 3 feet of separation, local school superintendents said they could fit everyone into the classrooms at once.
They plan to allow all-virtual students to remain virtual for the rest of the school year, but would put an end to the hybrid schedule for in-person students.
They can’t do it yet. Although CDC has made the recommendation, local districts must wait until New York state weighs in. But they’re ready as soon as the state says they can start.
"We have been anticipating this change for the last few weeks and we will be ready once we have the approval to move forward,” said Glens Falls City School District Superintendent Paul Jenkins. “It's great news. We need to get our middle school and high school students back to school five days a week.”
At Hadley-Luzerne Central School District, the change would allow seventh and eighth graders to attend in person every school day.
The district had already made plans to bring the high school seniors back full time, and tentatively planned to do the same soon for students in grades nine through 11, said Superintendent Beecher Baker.
“So we’d have the whole high school back, starting April 19,” he said. “We’ve gradually built ourselves toward a reopening over the last month.”
Those plans involved overflow rooms, where students would watch a class online that was being taught nearby. Students would rotate between the classroom with a teacher and the overflow room, which was necessary because of the 6-foot separation rule.
There wasn’t enough space to provide overflow rooms for the middle school students, Baker said.
But if the state adopts the 3-foot separation rule, there would be room enough for everyone.
“We’d do it immediately,” he said.
Baker has been closely tracking every case in his district since the school year began. In a few cases, he said, someone appeared to catch the virus from someone else at school. Once, a one-on-one aide tested positive, and soon her student did too. But they had to work very closely together, he said.
In other cases in which one person tested positive and then a quarantine contact also tested positive, it did not appear to be school-based transmission.
“The other cases, interestingly enough, were sometimes twin siblings and we had a few cases where they were in the same neighborhood so they play together,” he said.
It’s hard to tell whether a student caught the virus while playing in their neighborhood or while at school, but he said that after seven months of staring at seating charts and calculating close contacts, he never saw a trend. The student seated closest to the student who got sick didn’t usually test positive, for example.
So he feels comfortable with the 3-foot rule.
“I think the masks are the key,” he said.
And he is confident that the CDC researched the issue first.
“They’re the scientists, they’ve done their homework,” he said.
Warren County Health Services has received calls from many school districts this week as CDC officials hinted they might change the classroom distancing recommendation. School officials wanted Health Services’ approval so they could immediately implement the change.
However, Health Services is waiting for the state to weigh in.
Still, Health Services Director Ginelle Jones indicated she would support it, though she said she would also like classroom windows to be opened.
"We are excited to entertain safe ways to help get our children back in the classroom," she said.
Contact tracers have not confirmed any student-to-student transmission in the classroom at any Warren County school, she said.
It's important to note that was in an environment in which students wore masks and stayed 6 feet apart. It shows those measures worked, Baker said, noting that no one who was not considered a "close contact" at his schools ever tested positive after an exposure in a classroom.
"That says a lot about what Public Health is doing. I think Warren County is doing a fantastic job," he said.
