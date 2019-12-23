Local responders contained acid spill
0 comments

Local responders contained acid spill

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ARGYLE — The spill of phosphoric acid Friday afternoon at Adirondack Plastics & Recycling was cleaned up quickly by local firefighters and emergency personnel.

J.A. Barkley Hose Co. No. 1 and Argyle Emergency Squad answered the call to the plant on County Route 45, and were soon joined by members of Washington County's hazmat team.

The spill was quickly contained and neutralized, firefighters reported, and two employees that had been hurt were treated by members of the Argyle Emergency Squad.

Responders from the state Office of Fire Prevention & Control also answered the call, along with members the Hartford Volunteer Fire Company, Fort Edward Fire and officers from Washington County Sheriff's Office and State Police.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News