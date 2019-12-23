Local responders contained acid spill

ARGYLE — The spill of phosphoric acid Friday afternoon at Adirondack Plastics & Recycling was cleaned up quickly by local firefighters and emergency personnel.

J.A. Barkley Hose Co. No. 1 and Argyle Emergency Squad answered the call to the plant on County Route 45, and were soon joined by members of Washington County's hazmat team.

The spill was quickly contained and neutralized, firefighters reported, and two employees that had been hurt were treated by members of the Argyle Emergency Squad.

Responders from the state Office of Fire Prevention & Control also answered the call, along with members the Hartford Volunteer Fire Company, Fort Edward Fire and officers from Washington County Sheriff's Office and State Police.

