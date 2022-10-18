Local program allows police to refer people for mental health services

A new program has been created at the Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health that allows police departments and probation offices to refer individuals to an outreach specialist for assistance in obtaining the appropriate services.

The program that began in April is called LEAMHRS, which stands for Law Enforcement Addictions and Mental Health Referral System, and it began by encouraging officers of the Glens Falls Police Department to send over referrals. The program has grown to include the Washington County Sheriff's Department and the Washington County Jail, as well as both Washington County and Warren County probation offices.

Amber Beaudet serves as an outreach specialist and fields the referrals, which have a response time of a "couple business days," according to Andrea Deepe, CEO of the Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health.

"Amber connects to these people to see what their needs are and sometimes it isn't just mental health services or substance abuse services, but it's also to determine what are their social determinants of health and what are the things that they are lacking in their lives that she can make connections for," Deepe said at a meeting of the Community Services Boards Of Warren And Washington Counties

Beaudet connects individuals who have been referred to social services, care management and medical services based on need. She also assists them with obtaining health insurance and emergency housing.

"Whatever is needed in that moment, she is right there with them and providing them not only with guidance, but also doing warm handoffs with them to the services they need. We knew it was needed obviously, but this program is proving to be very beneficial," Deepe said.

Deepe said in the program's first five months, 230 referrals have been submitted so far to Beaudet.

The association is hoping to hire another outreach specialist, but because of a "hiring crisis," Deepe said that hasn't happened yet.

"I cannot say enough what a great job Amber is doing, but we really are trying to get another individual to come work alongside her. I don't even think two will cut it. I think we will have to hire a lot more for the need, but it's an exciting program and one that is not funded at this point; so we are continuing to look into different funding mechanisms to try and support this and keep it running," Deepe said.

More information about the association's services can be found at www.wwamh.org/.