Local professionals under age 40 honored

QUEENSBURY — Tyler Whitney said he was in good company Wednesday afternoon as he lunched with fellow honorees at The Post-Star 20 Under 40 awards ceremony held at SUNY Adirondack.

“It’s awesome,” said Whitney, 31. “I’m excited and honored to be among 19 other people that are making changes in our community and leading us into the new world that we know now because of COVID.”

Whitney, deputy executive director at Southern Adirondack Independent Living, a nonprofit group that helps people with their journey toward independent living, was one of 20 local professionals under the age of 40 honored at the luncheon.

He said many of the honorees have had to adapt since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That reflects that how we’ve changed our way of life,” he said, “and figured out a new way to lead our community into the future.”

The 20 honorees were chosen from 80 nominations.

This year’s judges included Nemer Motor Group President Robert Nemer; Hudson Headwaters Health Network Director of Community Relations Pam Fisher; and SUNY Adirondack Associate Vice President of Human Resources and Payroll and Affirmative Action Officer and Deputy Title IX Coordinator Mindy Wilson.

Sponsors included Nemer Motor Group, Hudson Headwaters Health Network and SUNY Adirondack.

All of the honorees exhibit high standards, integrity, personal vision, ambition, a commitment to the community and the ability to inspire other, said Michelle Rice, the president and director of local sales and marketing for The Post-Star.

“We are proud to say that this is our 16th class of The Post-Star’s 20 Under 40 with over 300 alumni,” Rice told the audience.

The newspaper began seeking nominations from the community in May to honor people younger than 40 who have demonstrated success and dedication to their careers and who are role models in their trades or communities.

The Post-Star also included a voting feature for readers to be involved in the process. That honor went to Ryan Holderman, 38, owner and head trainer at The Gym 518.

“Ryan is very community service minded,” Rice told the audience. “Member challenges at the gym have financial rewards. Teams that win choose a charity of their choice and Ryan donates to it.”

Holderman has delivered meals to families in need and plans events to benefit charities.

“Ryan is continuously giving of himself to help others become the best version of themselves. He is a true leader.”

Erin Gryniak, 35, the lead stakeholder specialist at National Grid, said she had been working toward winning the award for years, and was honored to finally receive it. Gryniak manages public relations for complex construction projects throughout the state.

“I’m very happy to be a winner this year,” she said. “It really means a lot to me, because I do love this community so much.”