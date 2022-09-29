 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local professionals under age 40 honored

20 Under 40

Twenty local professionals under the age of 40 received top honors at The Post-Star 20 Under 40 awards ceremony Wednesday afternoon at SUNY Adirondack. 

QUEENSBURY — Tyler Whitney said he was in good company Wednesday afternoon as he lunched with fellow honorees at The Post-Star 20 Under 40 awards ceremony held at SUNY Adirondack.

“It’s awesome,” said Whitney, 31. “I’m excited and honored to be among 19 other people that are making changes in our community and leading us into the new world that we know now because of COVID.”

20 Under 40

Tyler Whitney, 31, right, the deputy executive director at Southern Adirondack Independent Living, receives The Post-Star 20 Under 40 award from judge Mindy Wilson at SUNY Adirondack on Wednesday.

Whitney, deputy executive director at Southern Adirondack Independent Living, a nonprofit group that helps people with their journey toward independent living, was one of 20 local professionals under the age of 40 honored at the luncheon.

He said many of the honorees have had to adapt since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That reflects that how we’ve changed our way of life,” he said, “and figured out a new way to lead our community into the future.”

Michelle Rice, right, the president and director of local sales and marketing for The Post-Star, talks about 20 Under 40 honoree Alyson White, the general manager of Courtyard Marriott in Lake George.

The 20 honorees were chosen from 80 nominations.

This year’s judges included Nemer Motor Group President Robert Nemer; Hudson Headwaters Health Network Director of Community Relations Pam Fisher; and SUNY Adirondack Associate Vice President of Human Resources and Payroll and Affirmative Action Officer and Deputy Title IX Coordinator Mindy Wilson.

Michelle Rice, right, the president and director of local sales and marketing for The Post-Star, talks about 20 Under 40 honoree Matthew Secor, owner of Matt Secor Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and an officer with the Warren County Sheriff's Office. 

Sponsors included Nemer Motor Group, Hudson Headwaters Health Network and SUNY Adirondack.

All of the honorees exhibit high standards, integrity, personal vision, ambition, a commitment to the community and the ability to inspire other, said Michelle Rice, the president and director of local sales and marketing for The Post-Star.

“We are proud to say that this is our 16th class of The Post-Star’s 20 Under 40 with over 300 alumni,” Rice told the audience.

Michelle Rice, right, the president and director of local sales and marketing for The Post-Star, talks about 20 Under 40 honoree Michael Iturrino, a music teacher at Ticonderoga Central School District. 

The newspaper began seeking nominations from the community in May to honor people younger than 40 who have demonstrated success and dedication to their careers and who are role models in their trades or communities.

The Post-Star also included a voting feature for readers to be involved in the process. That honor went to Ryan Holderman, 38, owner and head trainer at The Gym 518.

“Ryan is very community service minded,” Rice told the audience. “Member challenges at the gym have financial rewards. Teams that win choose a charity of their choice and Ryan donates to it.”

20 Under 40

Ryan Holderman, 38, right, the owner and head trainer at The Gym 518, receives The Post-Star 20 Under 40 award from judge Mindy Wilson at SUNY Adirondack on Wednesday.

Holderman has delivered meals to families in need and plans events to benefit charities.

“Ryan is continuously giving of himself to help others become the best version of themselves. He is a true leader.”

Erin Gryniak, 35, the lead stakeholder specialist at National Grid, said she had been working toward winning the award for years, and was honored to finally receive it. Gryniak manages public relations for complex construction projects throughout the state.

“I’m very happy to be a winner this year,” she said. “It really means a lot to me, because I do love this community so much.”

Michelle Rice, right, the president and director of local sales and marketing for The Post-Star, talks about 20 Under 40 honoree Holly Irion, a mental health counselor at SUNY Adirondack. 

Michelle Rice, right, the president and director of local sales and marketing for The Post-Star, talks about 20 Under 40 honoree Ryan Holderman, owner and head trainer at The Gym 518 and the "Reader's Choice" award recipient. 

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

The Post-Star 20 Under 40 honorees

The 2022 honorees are:

  • Alex Barbieri, Hudson Headwaters Health Network
  • Maggie Carden, Glens Falls Hospital
  • Matthew Colucci, Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery and Premier Plus Travel and Tours
  • Erin Gryniak, National Grid
  • Ryan Holderman*, The Gym 518 *Reader’s Choice
  • Adam Horowitz, Glens Falls National Bank & Trust Company
  • Holly Irion, SUNY Adirondack
  • Michael Iturrino, Ticonderoga Central School District
  • Bethanie Lawrence, World Awareness Children’s Museum
  • Shawn Lescault, Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office
  • Ashley Livingston Lafountain, Hope and Healing Recovery Center
  • Meghan McCane-Howard, ERBESSD Instruments
  • Angie Mead, Gallo Realty ADK
  • Bill Moon, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks
  • Janet Pratt, Warren County DSS
  • Matthew Secor, Matt Secor Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
  • Evan Sullivan, SUNY Adirondack
  • Alyson White, Courtyard by Marriott Lake George
  • Tyler Whitney, Southern Adirondack Independent Living
  • Sarah R. Wright, Adirondack Health Institute
