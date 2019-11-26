{{featured_button_text}}

Numerous local police agencies will take part in a crackdown on drunken driving for Thanksgiving weekend.

The night before Thanksgiving is one of the biggest nights of the year in the bar business, as family members imbibe when they return home and reconnect with classmates and friends.

Washington County Undersheriff John Winchell, the county's STOP-DWI coordinator, said his agency will have extra patrols on duty for the holiday weekend enforcement effort, including on Wednesday night.

State Police and numerous other police agencies in the region will take part in the statewide effort.

