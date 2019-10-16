A Rensselaer County man who works part-time as a police officer in Whitehall was arrested Wednesday for allegedly possessing child pornography, according to State Police.
Joel T. Archambault, 28, of North Greenbush, was charged with felony counts of promotion of a sexual performance by a child and possession of a sexual performance by a child after a multi-agency investigation.
In addition to working part-time as a patrol officer in Whitehall, Archambault is a deputy police chief with the SUNY Police Department in Albany, which provides police protection at SUNY Albany.
He was accused of possessing illegal pornography in North Greenbush after an investigation that involved State Police, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The pornography was believed to have been downloaded from the Internet.
Archambault has worked for Whitehall Police Department since at least 2016, when he received a commendation for rendering medical assistance to a man who nearly bled to death.
There were no allegations of illegal conduct by him in Washington County, or that the pornography he is accused of possessing included local children.
His status with the department was not available late Wednesday afternoon.
