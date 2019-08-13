Local police officers will participate in fundraisers at Dunkin' Donuts shops on Friday to raise money for Special Olympics New York.
Officers will be on the roof of the eateries on Dix Avenue in Queensbury and Route 29 in Greenwich as part of the annual "Cops on Top" event.
Officers from a variety of local law enforcement agencies will attend and stand on the roofs of the shops while Special Olympics athletes collect donations. Those who donate will get a coupon for a free donut.
The event begins Friday morning. Dunkin' Donuts franchises and police around the Capital District will also take part in Saratoga, Albany, Schenectady and Rensselaer counties.
