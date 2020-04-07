Local officials: Stay home, 'The virus can't travel by itself'

Local officials are taking stronger steps to keep people home as numbers show that social distancing is working.
“The greatest thing you can do for Washington County residents is stay home,” said county Board of Supervisors Chairman and Fort Ann Supervisor Sam Hall in a video message. “This virus can only move with you. The virus can’t travel by itself.”
The effort to slow the spread came too late for another Saratoga County man, who died Tuesday. The 78-year-old man was a resident of Ballston Lake. Five county residents have now died.
As they try to encourage people to stay home, officials also warned that masks are not a substitute for social distancing. They can reduce the chance of spreading the virus if the wearer doesn't know they are sick yet — but it is far better to stay home because the wearer can still catch the virus while wearing a mask.
In Bolton, the Town Board closed the trail to the Pinnacle, one of the most popular trails in the southern Adirondacks.
Bolton Supervisor Ron Conover said 30 or more vehicles were parked along Edgecomb Pond Road on Monday and at times over the weekend. The trailhead parking lot was designed for four or five cars.
“We’ve been overwhelmed with traffic,” Conover said.
It was also clear that the trail was attracting people from outside the region, which goes against the state’s directive to recreate locally, Conover said.
Hall, in Washington County, asked visitors to bring enough supplies with them to quarantine themselves for 14 days without shopping first.
He warned that Public Health officials were tracking 200 Washington County residents who might have the virus. The county doesn’t have any testing kits, so it can’t be sure who has it and who does not.
“Your help is needed to keep that number as low as possible,” he said, adding that it is the one way people can help the health care workers and others who are putting themselves in harm’s way.
“Honor them by staying home and stopping the spread,” he said.
Warren County also asked people to stay home as much as possible.
“Grocery shop solo, and visit other essential businesses only when absolutely necessary,” the county said in a press release.
Statewide, 731 people died of the virus in the last 24 hours. That’s the most coronvirus deaths the state has seen in a day. But the number of hospitalizations downstate appear to be leveling off, and the number of ICU admissions is dropping.
“It still depends on what we do,” warned Gov. Andrew Cuomo in Tuesday’s news conference. “Our behavior affects the number of cases. We’re generating the cases. They’re not descending on us from heaven.”
Last week, hospitals were putting more than 300 patients a day on ventilators. That’s down to under 100 a day now.
There are about 17,500 people hospitalized throughout the state, but the rate of growth has slowed so much that Cuomo said the state is about to “plateau,” or level off. For 10 days, more than 1,000 new patients were hospitalized each day. But for the last two days, the number of new patients has dropped in half.
“You see that platueaing? That is what we are doing,” he said of social distancing. “It is working. We have to keep doing it.”
However, that plateau mainly shows the situation in the New York City area. Cases have not yet peaked in the North Country. There are no tests readily available in the area, so it is hard to gauge how much the virus has spread, and doctors are diagnosing based on symptoms.
Only hospitalized people and health care workers are being tested because there are so few tests. However, a new testing site opened in Albany, so local officials are hoping to get some of the “probable” cases confirmed there.
There are good signs: Glens Falls Hospital had eight coronavirus patients Tuesday, down from 12 on Monday.
Saratoga Hospital had 15, down from 16, though that was due to a death Monday.
Warren County announced two more residents had tested positive, bringing its known total to 27, with 19 fully recovered. At least two are in critical condition, and county officials said at least four are hospitalized.
In Saratoga County, four more people tested positive, for a total of 167 people. There are 11 people hospitalized, down from 15 Monday.
There was no change in Washington County, where one resident died Friday night; eight have recovered and nine others are still ill. One is hospitalized.
In Essex County, two more people were diagnosed based on symptoms, bringing the total to nine positives and seven deemed sick because of their symptoms. One person has recovered, bringing the total recoveries in the county to four.
