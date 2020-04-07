Local officials: Stay home, 'The virus can't travel by itself'

Last week, hospitals were putting more than 300 patients a day on ventilators. That’s down to under 100 a day now.

There are about 17,500 people hospitalized throughout the state, but the rate of growth has slowed so much that Cuomo said the state is about to “plateau,” or level off. For 10 days, more than 1,000 new patients were hospitalized each day. But for the last two days, the number of new patients has dropped in half.

“You see that platueaing? That is what we are doing,” he said of social distancing. “It is working. We have to keep doing it.”

However, that plateau mainly shows the situation in the New York City area. Cases have not yet peaked in the North Country. There are no tests readily available in the area, so it is hard to gauge how much the virus has spread, and doctors are diagnosing based on symptoms.

Only hospitalized people and health care workers are being tested because there are so few tests. However, a new testing site opened in Albany, so local officials are hoping to get some of the “probable” cases confirmed there.

There are good signs: Glens Falls Hospital had eight coronavirus patients Tuesday, down from 12 on Monday.