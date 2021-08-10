Local officials eager to move on after Cuomo's resignation, ready to work with Hochul

He also said he did not intend anything sexual by pats he often gives his security officers when he walks past them. He said he does it as a gesture of appreciation.

Cuomo said the politics has become very heated and there are several motives at play. He thanked the women for coming forward with their stories, and said they taught him a lesson.

“Personal boundaries must be protected,” he said.

Cuomo said he would have liked to communicate his side of the story and defend himself, but said impeachment would consume government.

He called Hochul “smart and competent” and vowed there would be a seamless transition.

Cuomo concluded by saying he is proud New York has become the progressive capital of the nation with initiatives like legalized same-sex marriage and tough gun laws and is proud of the way New Yorkers weathered natural disasters and the pandemic.

Cuomo said it has been the honor of his life to serve as governor.

He thanked Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins for their leadership and thanked his daughters.

“I want them to know from the bottom of my heart that I never did, and I never would intentionally disrespect a woman or treat any woman differently than I would want them treated. And that is the God’s honest truth. Your dad made mistakes and he apologized and he learned from it and that’s what life is all about,” he said.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

