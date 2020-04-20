Local nursing homes dealing with many COVID-19 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Despite nursing homes keeping out family members and checking workers’ temperatures, coronavirus has crept in.

In total, about 50 nursing home residents and workers in Warren County have tested positive in the last 11 days.

At The Landing in Queensbury, workers now use a private entrance to access one side, where five residents are ill, one more has been hospitalized for 10 days, and every single resident and worker was tested last Friday.

They’re waiting for test results to show how widespread the problem is at The Landing, while they quarantine steadfastly to try to stop it from spreading to the other half the facility. The company has more tests in case anyone on the other side shows symptoms.

“We don’t want to be defensive, we want to be proactive,” said Executive Director Terry Woodcock.

All workers have been tested, but the workers are all staying on their half of the facility — not entering the other side for any reason, lest they be the unknown carrier of the virus.

“We even had a professional team come in and clean this place five times,” Woodcock said.