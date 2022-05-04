Local nurses honored at Post-Star event

QUEENSBURY — April Towers was just happy to make it through the day.

The nurse, who works full time at Glens Falls Center and per diem at Fort Hudson Health System, said the last two years working as a nurse during the pandemic have been “very stressful and chaotic, challenging.”

Towers was one of 10 nurses honored Wednesday morning at The Post-Star’s "Nurses: The Heart of Health Care" event held at SUNY Adirondack.

Towers, of Corinth, received the Kristen L. Stevenson Readers’ Choice Award, named for a nurse in the cardiac catheterization lab at Glens Falls Hospital who died in a tragic accident in January 2021.

In February, The Post-Star encouraged the public to nominate nursing professionals who made an impact on the lives of loved ones and the community at large. Nine nurses were chosen from more than 300 nominations.

The 10th winner — Towers — was chosen by Post-Star readers.

“It couldn’t be a more important time across the country to recognize and appreciate nurses for what they do every day,” said Donna Kirker, chief nursing officer at Glens Falls Hospital.

Nurses stepped up to the challenge during the coronavirus pandemic, Kirker said.

“We’ve seen every area of nursing practice transform itself, whether it’s in the classroom, whether it’s in the Intensive Care Unit, the Emergency Department, the practices, the nursing homes, our Infusion Center, every area has had to change the way we deliver care, and that really I think is hallmark of what nursing is,” Kirker said.

Nurses are the heart and soul of hospitals, clinics, schools, residential facilities and in-home care, said Michelle Rice, president and director of local sales and marketing for The Post-Star.

“Nurses educate, console, relate, comfort, and endear themselves to patients and families,” Rice said. “Nursing is a demanding profession that requires extraordinary skill and compassion.”

Heidi Halliday, a registered nurse case manager with Fort Hudson Homecare, brought her daughters, Avary and Mya, to the awards breakfast Wednesday.

“It’s special to be able to share this with the kids,” said the Queensbury mom. “It’s not often that we get to feel like a big deal in front of our kids.”

Nurses show up every day not just to do their work, but also with a special presence for their patients and their co-workers, said Kirker.

“It’s not a job, it’s who we are as professionals,” Kirker said. “It’s not something we can separate from.”

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.