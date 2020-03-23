Local nurses caring for possibly infected patients without N95 masks

Another nurse said she worried about who would take care of a surge of patients if multiple nurses catch the virus from the first few patients to arrive.

Some nurses solicited donations and gave out masks to everyone on their unit, before being told they had to take them off.

“We have resorted to fending for ourselves,” one nurse said. “We are told we can’t protect ourselves. How is this legal? How is this ethically right? We are exposing ourselves, our co-workers, our other patients, our families.”

Another nurse said she has stopped volunteering for extra shifts because she does not feel protected.

They want the hospital to put all possible virus patients on one floor, so that masks and other gear can be conserved by only being used by a small number of nurses. Hospital officials said they are working on that, but they don’t have a floor of negative pressure rooms. Those rooms keep air (and the virus) from flowing out. The operating rooms are also negative pressure, and officials are looking to convert them into patient rooms.

But for now, the patients are scattered throughout the building.

Ideally, the nurses would all like masks, but they would accept being able to bring in their own masks if they can acquire them.

