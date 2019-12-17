Local municipalities get millions in state funds for water projects

"You can't bypass anything to work on anything the way it is," Ziegler said. "Everything is just old and falling apart."

The village has been working with Cedarwood Engineering and Environmental Solutions out of Warrensburg to apply for grant funding. At a Village Board meeting in January, Mayor Denis Langlois had said he would not burden village taxpayers with upgrades, considering there are only about 200 users.

Glens Falls was given about $468,000 for improvements to the Henry Street Pump Station, a project estimated to cost $1.87 million.

Steve Gurzler, the city's engineer, was pleased about the grant.

"As we continue to work and address the challenges of maintaining the city's infrastructure, any aid we can get is always useful," Gurzler said.

Gurzler hadn't seen the grant announcement yet, but the money would likely fund the upgrade of a 102-year-old sewer force main. Doing that will increase the reliability of the pumping station and add more capacity, he said.

If anything should go wrong, too, it will prevent backups from affecting the parking lot area of Glens Falls Hospital.