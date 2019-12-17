Local municipalities get millions in state funds for water projects

Local municipalities raked in millions from the state for water infrastructure improvements, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday.
Projects in the city of Glens Falls, the villages of Fort Ann and Fort Edward and the towns of Indian Lake and Johnsburg are among 37 municipalities to be awarded funding through the state Environmental Facilities Corp.
Overall, $120 million was awarded through this round of the Intermunicipal Water Infrastructure Grant Program, according to a news release.
"By investing in improving our state's water infrastructure, we are laying the foundation for regional growth and prosperity while also protecting our natural resources," Cuomo said, in a news release. "These investments in our communities will help ensure residents in every corner of the state have access to safe, clean drinking water, helping to build a stronger New York for all."
The village of Fort Ann got a sizable chunk of money for its proposed $4 million upgrades to its wastewater treatment plant, with a grant award of about $1.21 million.
Harry Ziegler, Department of Public Works manager in Fort Ann, was excited to hear the news on Tuesday. The village's wastewater treatment plant is more than 50 years old, he guessed.
"You can't bypass anything to work on anything the way it is," Ziegler said. "Everything is just old and falling apart."
The village has been working with Cedarwood Engineering and Environmental Solutions out of Warrensburg to apply for grant funding. At a Village Board meeting in January, Mayor Denis Langlois had said he would not burden village taxpayers with upgrades, considering there are only about 200 users.
Glens Falls was given about $468,000 for improvements to the Henry Street Pump Station, a project estimated to cost $1.87 million.
Steve Gurzler, the city's engineer, was pleased about the grant.
"As we continue to work and address the challenges of maintaining the city's infrastructure, any aid we can get is always useful," Gurzler said.
Gurzler hadn't seen the grant announcement yet, but the money would likely fund the upgrade of a 102-year-old sewer force main. Doing that will increase the reliability of the pumping station and add more capacity, he said.
If anything should go wrong, too, it will prevent backups from affecting the parking lot area of Glens Falls Hospital.
"The hospital is also critical infrastructure," Gurzler said. "We certainly don't want any problems to occur there. We're very pleased and would like to thank the people from the state and also the cooperative effort we had working with city staff and our consulting engineers from Chazen Corp. on this grant."
The village of Fort Edward was awarded about $2.76 million to help with storage and distribution upgrades, according to the award announcement.
The state awarded Johnsburg with about $3 million to work on upgrades to its south tank and distribution system in the North Creek Water District.
Indian Lake was given about $909,000 to make upgrades to the Blue Mountain Lake Water District.
Reporter Gwendolyn Craig can be reached at (518) 742-3238 or gcraig@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @gwendolynnn1.