 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local march planned on April 10 as memorial to Bataan Death March
0 comments

Local march planned on April 10 as memorial to Bataan Death March

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Bataan Memorial Death March usually held in White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico will be held virtually this year in communities across the U.S.

In the Glens Falls area, Joe Cormie and other local residents will be marching from Fort Edward to Fort William Henry in Lake George on Saturday, April 10, to honor World War II soldiers, especially Army Capt. Robert Blakeslee, originally of South Glens Falls, and Army Pvt. Marco Caputo, originally of Fort Edward.

Blakeslee and Caputo were captured by the Japanese in the fall of Bataan on April 9, 1942, but later rescued in the Philippines.

The local march will pay special honor to retired Army Col. Ben Skardon, now 103, a regular participant in the memorial marches. 

Area residents who are interested in marching along should contact Cormie at 518-769-9968. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC updates its COVID-19 travel guidance

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News