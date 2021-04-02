Local march planned on April 10 as memorial to Bataan Death March

The Bataan Memorial Death March usually held in White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico will be held virtually this year in communities across the U.S.

In the Glens Falls area, Joe Cormie and other local residents will be marching from Fort Edward to Fort William Henry in Lake George on Saturday, April 10, to honor World War II soldiers, especially Army Capt. Robert Blakeslee, originally of South Glens Falls, and Army Pvt. Marco Caputo, originally of Fort Edward.

Blakeslee and Caputo were captured by the Japanese in the fall of Bataan on April 9, 1942, but later rescued in the Philippines.

The local march will pay special honor to retired Army Col. Ben Skardon, now 103, a regular participant in the memorial marches.

Area residents who are interested in marching along should contact Cormie at 518-769-9968.

