Local manufacturers have capabilities, want to contribute

But, "We can't get the government interested. We've been in contact with them so many times."​

Juckett has turned instead to her personal business contacts and to Laura Oswald, director of Washington County Economic Development, who is helping to organize the effort.

"She's doing a really good job of trying to figure out how to get something made that benefits first-responders," Oswald said of Juckett.

"It is obviously horrible we have such a public crisis. But one of the good things about something like this is it really brings out people's willingness to be creative and help​," she said.

Workers are being paid

Telescope shut down on March 17, but Juckett announced its 250 workers would continue to receive their full pay for two weeks. She extended that for a third week, and is now waiting on a Small Business Administration payroll protection program loan that would allow the company to cover its payroll for eight more weeks.

Paying three weeks' salaries for 250 workers was a large expense, but "it was an investment in all of our long-term well-beings​," she said.

The SBA loan ​"is just exactly what small businesses need to get through this," she said.