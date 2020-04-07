Local manufacturers have capabilities, want to contribute

Local manufacturing companies are preparing to adapt their processes and call back in employees to make equipment health care workers need as they cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Telescope Casual Furniture in Granville is working on several projects, including one to make hospital gowns.
Millenium Slate, also in Granville, furloughed its workers on March 20 but reopened on March 31 with a small crew and is using its existing equipment to make face shields with adjustable hook and loop fasteners.
Millenium is partnering with JKAdams, a wood products company in Dorset, Vermont, to put together this critical piece of personal protective equipment. It has material on hand to make 10,000 face shields and is aiming at producing between 50,000 and 100,000 units a week.
Kathy Juckett, CEO of Telescope, said she has been frustrated with a lack of response from state economic development officials, but "we're going to embark on it anyway."
She has been in touch with executives at Hollingsworth & Vose, an international manufacturer of materials used in industrial applications, including medical products, that has two plants in Washington County. Hollingsworth & Vose will be providing the fabric, and Telescope will be sewing the gowns.
"We have a huge factory here and can make almost anything they would need without retrofitting," Juckett said, referring to her interactions with state officials.
But, "We can't get the government interested. We've been in contact with them so many times."
Juckett has turned instead to her personal business contacts and to Laura Oswald, director of Washington County Economic Development, who is helping to organize the effort.
"She's doing a really good job of trying to figure out how to get something made that benefits first-responders," Oswald said of Juckett.
"It is obviously horrible we have such a public crisis. But one of the good things about something like this is it really brings out people's willingness to be creative and help," she said.
Workers are being paid
Telescope shut down on March 17, but Juckett announced its 250 workers would continue to receive their full pay for two weeks. She extended that for a third week, and is now waiting on a Small Business Administration payroll protection program loan that would allow the company to cover its payroll for eight more weeks.
Paying three weeks' salaries for 250 workers was a large expense, but "it was an investment in all of our long-term well-beings," she said.
The SBA loan "is just exactly what small businesses need to get through this," she said.
Other local manufacturers that have had to scale back their operations are trying to help out any way they can, Oswald said, and she mentioned Phantom Laboratory in Greenwich, which donated about 100 N95 masks to Glens Falls Hospital.
Hollingsworth & Vose, which employs about 200 people in its two plants, has been busy during the pandemic, said company spokesman Sean O'Brien.
The company already supplies materials used in N95 masks, surgical hoods, ventilators and COVID-19 test kits, he said.
Despite increased demand for its products, the company has also set up an internal task force to work with other companies like Telescope on adapting to produce critical medical equipment like masks and gowns.
"In the case of Telescope, they're doing active product development on the fly," he said. "What Telescope is doing is super amazing, all the credit goes to them, in getting out there to help our first responders and medical staff," he said.
Engineering a reusable mask
Telescope's engineers are also working on development of a plastic shell for a reusable medical mask and, with a company in Cohoes, construction of a pop-up hospital bed.
"We have a whole bunch of possibilities in the fire," Juckett said.
More than 100 employees have volunteered to come in and work on the projects, although she will need only about a dozen for the gowns, Juckett said.
Local people who don't work at the plant have volunteered, too.
"It's a pretty unique place we live in over here," she said.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.