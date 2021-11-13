Local man turns his passion into a frightful profession

GLENS FALLS — Three rapid taps woke 5-year-old Steven Brodt from the middle of a deep sleep.

Sleeping over at his grandmother’s house, he lay alone in the guest bedroom, groggily trying to figure out what time it was. It was still pitch-black out, his grandmother wouldn’t be waking him for breakfast now, would she? He slowly pulled the covers off of his head and froze. At the end of his bed sat a bent figure, a thin veil draped over her face. Silhouetted by the faint light coming from the hall, she prodded him with the end of her cane.

“So I threw the covers over my head and peeked out for the rest of the night ... and she wasn’t out there. I could not fall asleep,” Brodt said, recalling that night as he leaned against a wall, covered floor to ceiling with Ouija boards. His grandmother tried to comfort him the next morning, telling him it was just a dream.

“And I said, ‘No, this lady was here. I can see the indent on the bed where she was sitting.’”

What for others would create a life-long fear instigated a career for professional paranormal investigator Steven Brodt from South Glens Falls.

Over two decades after his first encounter with the paranormal, he now dedicates his life to helping others experience what he did.

Brodt’s Glens Falls event company Haunted Nights specializes in conducting tours of famously haunted locations across America, providing an affordable opportunity for patrons to utilize professional ghost-hunting equipment and experience their very own “haunted night.”

Despite doing tours nearly every week, Brodt never gets tired of it.

“Every event I’m investigating with people I’ve never investigated with before,” he said, eyes gleaming with excitement. “Whether they’ve been investigating for five minutes or five years, their mind works differently. They’re going to look at situations differently, they’re gonna think of questions you’d have never thought of, they might think to do something you’d never thought of; their brain is just going to look at everything in a different light.”

Brodt speaks quickly, his words fueled by an unparalleled excitement and passion for his profession. It’s a passion which he has found cannot be contained to only his words, spilling out into his interior and exterior design.

Two 10-foot Home Depot skeletons act as sentinels on either side of his residential home, glaring at passersby with their red, LED eyes. Zombies claw their way out of the freshly trimmed lawn while two ghoulish children watch from the porch. A clap from Brodt causes the animatronic fiends to laugh maniacally and shout “trick or treat” with unbridled malice. Next to them on the porch, two skeletons communicate to the great beyond using a Ouija board.

Stepping over the welcome mat styled after a Ouija board, hooking a right past the Ouija board framings on the wall, trekking up a narrow set of steps, and taking a sharp left reveals the room in the house that is unmistakably Brodt’s.

Ouija boards are hung on the wall from floor to ceiling, three wheelchairs from sanitariums occupy each corner, a bed frame from a penitentiary displays planchettes (wooden pointers used on Ouija boards), and an autopsy table from a funeral home is propped up against three gravestone heads from the 1800s.

Standing in the midst of his collection, Brodt is quick to state how grateful he is for all that his wife, Sidney Scacchetti, puts up with.

“She tolerates a lot as you can see,” he said, smiling as he looked at the sanatorium wheelchair she had gifted him for their wedding. “It’s like, the Ouija boards she doesn’t really care about, wheelchairs she doesn’t really care about.”

Scacchetti had a bit of hesitation about the autopsy table, but that was only because it was “gross.” There is really only one piece of haunted memorabilia that Scacchetti wishes Brodt hadn’t brought home.

“The last addition is out in the garage and, uh — that would be — his name is Skippy.”

Back down the stairs, over the welcome mat, past the skeletons, around the house, and Brodt opens the garage door.

On the ground next to a dusty, black and gray motorcycle lies Skippy, in the coffin he was originally buried in.

“Believe it or not, I bought him on Facebook Marketplace,” Brodt said. “For the nice price of $200, you can own a human skeleton.”

Though Brodt’s collection of the occult could be to blame for Ouija boards randomly flying off the wall or footsteps loudly marching up the stairs toward their bedroom, Scacchetti knows how much joy it brings him.

“I think over time I just honestly grew indifferent about it,” Scacchetti said. “We do have some weird stuff that happens in the house every now and then, but I think I’m just so accustomed to it now. It doesn’t even phase me anymore.”

Not only does Scacchetti put up with haunted happenings inside the home, she works to support Brodt’s ghostly tours.

“She’s what keeps everything running,” he said.

Acting as administrator, organizer, marketer and merchandise designer for Haunted Nights, Scacchetti does everything she can to help Brodt keep his dream alive.

“He’s kind of like the dream-holder of it and I’m kind of like: all right, does this make sense right now,” she said with a laugh. “We definitely balance each other.”

Brodt credits the support from his family for getting him to where he is now. From his mother introducing him to the paranormal shows that inspired his career, to both his mother and his grandfather joining him in founding and operating the South Glens Falls Paranormal Society when he was in high school, his family has always avidly supported his chosen career.

“I always told them when we were talking: ghost-hunting is going to be my job,” Brodt said.

After appearing on Travel Channel and gaining enough publicity to quit his day job and begin working full-time with Haunted Nights, he remembers an important moment when he asked his family for their thoughts.

“They were like: ‘Go for it. Now’s your chance. If you can pay your bills, we don’t care what you do,’” Brodt said, proudly eyeing the Haunted Nights logo on his shirt. “They’ve been really helpful, super supportive.”

“I think it’s great what he’s doing,” said Castleton University student Anna DiFiore, Brodt’s cousin. “There’s a huge audience for it and people are interested, and I just love how he has this business that has just sky-rocketed.”

Scacchetti echoes these thoughts. Having known Brodt since elementary school and having been married to him since 2017, she has been a part of this journey from the beginning.

“I’m just super proud of him. This is his dream,” she said. “He always wanted to turn the paranormal into a job somehow, and I think up until a few years ago he wasn’t sure if it was gonna happen or how to make it happen. I’m just super proud of him and couldn’t be happier that he’s doing what he wants to do.”

When Brodt was 15, he was visiting his grandmother’s house once again for Christmas dinner. Walking casually through the familiar home, something different caught his attention: a family photo that he had never seen before, taken before he was born. Though he did not recognize everyone in the photo, a certain figure with a thin veil and a cane was all too familiar to him; he had seen her at the end of his bed a decade earlier.

“I picked up the picture and walked up to my grandmother,” Brodt recalled. “I said, ‘Who’s this?’ And she said, ‘Oh, that’s your great-grandmother. She passed away right before you were born.’ And I said, ‘This was the lady that was sitting on my bed 10 years ago.’”

Brodt paused before delivering the final part of his story.

“My grandma just looked at me and said, ‘Well, you were sleeping on her bed frame that night, it kind of makes sense.”

This encounter with a relative he had never gotten a chance to meet inspired Brodt to pursue a career that he loves, and the support of the rest of his family keeps him going strong down its path.

So when presented with new and exciting opportunities like the possibility of getting to host a Haunted Nights event all the way in California, his planchette stays permanently fixed over “yes.”

Luke McGee is a junior Media and Communication student at Castleton University focusing on video production. He lives in Castleton, Vermont, and this story was written for a feature writing course taught by David Blow, a Castleton professor and freelance journalist.

