ARLINGTON, Vermont -- A Warrensburg man who has a long history of stalking and harassing women was jailed Wednesday in Vermont for allegedly stalking a person there, according to police.

Michael A. Fuschino, 58, was arrested after weeks of harassment of a person in the western Vermont town of Arlington, according to Vermont State Police.

Police said the victim got an order of protection against Fuschino, which did not stop his alleged stalking.

He was charged with aggravated stalking, violation of a stalking order, disturbing the peace by electronic communication, and being a habitual criminal, according to police. Fuschino was sent to Marble Valley Correctional Facility because of multiple prior felony convictions.

He was charged weeks after his release from Warren County Jail, where he served a 9-month sentence for shoplifting in Queensbury last September.

