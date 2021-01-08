Local man got COVID just before vaccination

Andrew Paolano got the coronavirus vaccine five days too late.

Just hours after he was vaccinated Tuesday, he discovered he had coronavirus. He had been unknowingly exposed five days earlier by a disabled person with whom he works.

At first, he hoped he was developing odd reactions to the vaccine. But the first dose of the vaccine has generally given people only a slightly sore arm. He felt sick to his stomach and feverish. Then the cough and severe fatigue set in.

He tested positive in a rapid test at Hudson Headwaters Health Network, which also sent a specimen to a lab to confirm the diagnosis.

The vaccine could not help him. It takes weeks to work, and the onset of symptoms showed that his body had been fighting the virus for days before he got the shot.

Now he has lost his sense of smell and taste, but he’s starting to feel better, he reported Friday.

He is dismayed at his rotten luck.

“I was very close to getting immunity,” he said in an interview through Facebook Messenger. “I am disappointed because I was looking forward to being immune to the virus and not having to worry about catching it or spreading it and now it’s a real worry to me.”