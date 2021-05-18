COMSTOCK — Curt LeRoy lives a scheduled life.

It revolves around the mail.

The mailman has been delivering envelopes and packages for 54 years. He plans to retire on June 12.

LeRoy stood in front of 105 mail slots at the Comstock post office Monday and smiled. Standing in a baseball cap, sunglasses, shorts and work boots, he jotted down some notes about his impending route from Comstock to Middle Granville, to Hampton, then back to Middle Granville, then North Granville, and finally back to Comstock.

“You do your job and nobody bothers you,” LeRoy said. “I’ve always enjoyed that part of it.”

He knows every person and family on his route.

He enjoys that part too.

“You get to know everybody,” he said.

LeRoy is a mailman who is not employed by the United States Postal Service, but rather is paid by the USPS as a private contractor. If he wants a day off, he needs to find and pay someone else to cover his route.

The humble grandfather with white whiskers on his cheeks went about his business as Comstock Postmaster Marty Montena said he was “hardworking, fearless, heart of gold, rely on him for anything, everything.”

“He’d give you the shirt off his back,” Montena said, “and if he didn’t have one to give you, he’d knit one for you.”

LeRoy was a 17-year-old senior at Whitehall High School in 1967 when he started delivering mail for his father, who held the delivery contracts.

“I used to go down in the morning and drive from Whitehall to Ticonderoga, come back to Whitehall and go to school,” he said.

He drove a 22-foot-long box truck to Albany on Friday nights.

In 1984, he took over all his father’s routes.

“I had a run from Glens Falls to Ticonderoga, Glens Falls to Stony Creek, Glens Falls to Granville, and we had this run,” LeRoy said.

In the mid-1990s, LeRoy got rid of all the big runs and just kept the Comstock-Granville-Hampton route for himself. He was able to get rid of his drivers and not think about payroll. And the schedule was better.

As a father of Queensbury students, LeRoy spent his evenings coaching and cheering on his sons at their various sporting events.

Now he wants to be able to do the same for his two grandsons in New Hampshire and his two granddaughters in Massachusetts. Delivering mail six days a week — and on Sundays during the holidays — LeRoy doesn’t get much time to travel.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the 54 years he has been delivering mail, he has only taken about 300 days off.

“I probably wouldn’t stop if it wasn’t for the kidney,” he said, explaining that he needs a new kidney.

His health problems are exacerbated by the way he sits in his truck. In order to deliver mail out of the passenger-side window, he straddles the seats and pushes the elongated gas and brake pedals with his left foot. He drives like that for four hours a day, delivering mail to 250 houses.

The job has changed over the years, but the biggest advancement has been in the addition of a scanner, which he started carrying about 10 years ago. The bright blue machine sits on his dash while he drives.

“That’s the biggest thing — is scanning everything at the box,” he said. “At first you never scanned anything. You’d just take it and deliver it.”

The number of packages is normally high at Christmastime. But package deliveries skyrocketed during the pandemic shutdown, as more people ordered items online.

Missent parcels drive him “crazy.”

Nothing else about the job seems to bother him, not even snow- and ice-covered hills, or keeping the passenger window open in the middle of winter.

Back when he drove a two-wheel-drive truck, he put chains on his tires and made sure he had a shovel in the car in case he got stuck.

“I love it,” LeRoy said. “Nobody bothers you.”

It’s a peaceful drive through the tiny towns of Washington County as he passes a roaring Mettawee River, an 1800s farmhouse and a tractor plowing a field.

He fixes his truck radio to 95.5 because it plays “old music.” When he got to the North Granville post office Monday, the song on the radio was the Bangles’ “Manic Monday.”

He used to listen to ESPN, but now there are too many opinions, he said.

He has grown accustomed to and comfortable with his routine and barely needs to think about all the various steps he takes and stops he makes.

At the Middle Granville post office, LeRoy and Postmaster Dawn Usher banter about families and coaching youth sports while LeRoy picks up mail.

“I told him he couldn’t retire,” said Usher, who has been working with LeRoy for the past 10 years. “He’s like my work dad. That’s what I call him. He’s great. He does it all.”

LeRoy said when he retires, he will miss interacting with the people on his route — the postmasters and customers.

“When you’re in the post office, you talk about families and stuff,” LeRoy said. “You get so like they’re part of the family, because you’re there every day, six days a week.”

After he is done delivering the mail around 5 p.m. June 12, he will officially be retired.

“I guess the biggest adjustment,” LeRoy said, “is not waking up at quarter to 6 every morning.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0