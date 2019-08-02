Local officials hope to get the ball rolling on improvements to Route 9 later this month.
Regional economic leaders will meet with representatives of the state Department of Transportation in the coming weeks to discuss proposed improvements for the increasingly congested Route 9 corridor in Queensbury, as well as possible funding for the work that is needed.
Increased traffic and growth of Great Escape amusement park and other businesses on the highway have combined to cause gridlock in places during the summer and make walking difficult in spots for those on foot.
A traffic study that was finished late last year outlined a number of possible improvements, and found that failing to improve the traffic flow could hinder business development.
EDC Warren County President Ed Bartholomew briefed Warren County supervisors this week on the status of the recommendations for a variety of changes to the stretch of road between Route 149 and Sweet Road.
Widening the road, reconfiguring intersections, adding connector roads and new sidewalks were all among the suggestions, with a price tag for all of the work approaching $20 million.
Bartholomew said the hope was to have the first phase include improvements to the Exit 20 southbound interchange when the DOT pursues a rehabilitation of the Gurney Lane overpass at the Northway in the coming years.
The southbound exit and entrance are frequently congested on Gurney Lane, which causes traffic to back up into the traveled lane of the interstate and Route 9 at times.
To pursue all of the projects would cost tens of millions, but the hope is to chip away at some of the projects as soon as possible, he explained.
"This is not going to happen overnight, but it's a start," Bartholomew said.
There was no target date established for the work to begin.
