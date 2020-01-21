Local leaders react to Cuomo's budget priorities

“If there is more that counties should or could be doing, I’d like to know in precise terms so we can have a thorough discussion,” she said in a news release.

New York Association of Counties President John Marren said the organization would be willing to work with Cuomo’s new Medicaid Redesign Team to see what could be done to control costs.

“We will review what is under local control to accomplish this, as well as what parameters are under state control, to ensure the integrity of the taxpayer-funded health care program,” he said.

Marren pointed out that more than one-third of the state’s population is on Medicaid and more baby boomers are accessing costly long-term care.

Education aid

Another concern is Cuomo’s call to redesign the education funding formula, so more money is going to the neediest school districts.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Stec said he worried that the new formula would distribute more money to urban school districts and give less to rural school districts.

He said he has already been talking to his colleagues, who believe that this discussion is going to open up a can of worms.