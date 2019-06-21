WHITEHALL — Lavenlair Farm, like most area farms, had to change summer harvest plans because an uncommonly chilly and wet spring destroyed crops and limited the planting season.
Lavenlair generally plants about 5,000 English and French lavender plants in the spring. But this season, 2,000 of the aromatic French lavender plants were lost. While more than 1,000 have been replanted, they need time to mature.
“We are not the only lavender farm experiencing plant loss,” said Dave Allen, adding that the culinary English lavender was not harmed. “Many of our sister lavender farms are experiencing heavy losses among their French lavender plants, too. Some have chosen not to open for the season and to focus on replanting.”
Nonetheless, Lavenlair’s popular U-Pick opened to the public on Wednesday.
“We strongly encourage you to come out early in the season and pick in June and July. We cannot guarantee U-Pick after July 28th,” said Diane Allen. “The stone house, the 20-mile views, the pastoral setting and the peace, we will guarantee, the fates willing.”
The crop of culinary lavender should be in full bloom at the end of June through the first weeks of July, said Dave Allen. "We hope people will come out and see what’s involved in the process of growing lavender, while observing the resiliency that farmers have in general.”
Lavenlair will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, until early September. There are two owner-guided tours ($10) daily, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Casting call for new local play
The Unpasteurized Playhouse, a new theater company, announced auditions for a production of "For Farm and Family," a full-length play, written and produced by local playwright, Warren Schultz, with the support of a grant from the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council.
The play is the story of a family struggling to maintain their upstate New York dairy farm in the face of uncontrolled development, rising real estate costs, low milk prices and labor shortages. Will the family be able to keep the farm for another generation or will the equipment, herd, and land be auctioned off to make way for a big box store?
Schultz said a surprising family secret holds the answer.
Auditions for five roles will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, in the Holden Room of the Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls; and at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27, in Room 106 of the Malta Community Center on Bayberry Road.
Callbacks are set for 6 p.m. Friday, June 28, at the Little Theater on the Farm, 27 Plum Road, Fort Edward.
The performances will also be at the Little Theater on the Farm in early September.
To audition, bring a headshot, resume, and a list of potential conflict dates.
For more information contact forfarmand@gmail.com.
Argyle Democrats vie for Town Board
The Argyle Democratic Committee announced on Wednesday that Dawn Bevilacqua and Robin Lyle were unanimously selected as candidates for the Town Board in a caucus held on May 15.
Bevilacqua and Lyle are vying for the two board seats up for election.
According to the Democratic Committee, the two candidates found, in a door-to-door survey of residents, the top concerns are support for local agriculture, local business development, improving road maintenance, and tax relief.
Whitehall Music in the Park
Starting June 28, the Whitehall summer music series kicks off at 7 p.m. with the Steel Pier Jazz Band at the 1892 Bandstand in the Riverside Veterans Memorial Park on Main Street, with the rain location at the Municipal Center.
With the support of a LARAC grant, Music in the Park runs every Friday through August from 7 to 9 p.m.
