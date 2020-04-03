Local hospitals continue to see recoveries; More cases reported in Saratoga, Washington counties

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There is good news locally on the slow battle with coronavirus.

Two people have been discharged from local hospitals and three others have recovered.

In total, there are at least 22 hospitalized, five of which are at Glens Falls Hospital. That is a manageable number. However, Gov. Andrew Cuomo noted that numbers elsewhere in the state continue to rise and is predicted a surge in about two weeks.

And there are still very few tests to see whether sick people have the virus. On Friday, Washington County finally got more testing kits – but only enough to test 100 people.

Without tests, the number of sick people confirmed to have coronavirus in Warren County has not changed all week. It is still 19, with 14 recovered.

In Saratoga County, another nine people tested positive, for a total of 148. Hospitalizations dropped from 19 to 18.

In Essex County, six more people tested positive, for a total of 14, and two more people were diagnosed on symptoms alone, for a total of five.