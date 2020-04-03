Local hospitals continue to see recoveries; More cases reported in Saratoga, Washington counties

There is good news locally on the slow battle with coronavirus.
Two people have been discharged from local hospitals and three others have recovered.
In total, there are at least 22 hospitalized, five of which are at Glens Falls Hospital. That is a manageable number. However, Gov. Andrew Cuomo noted that numbers elsewhere in the state continue to rise and is predicted a surge in about two weeks.
And there are still very few tests to see whether sick people have the virus. On Friday, Washington County finally got more testing kits – but only enough to test 100 people.
Without tests, the number of sick people confirmed to have coronavirus in Warren County has not changed all week. It is still 19, with 14 recovered.
In Saratoga County, another nine people tested positive, for a total of 148. Hospitalizations dropped from 19 to 18.
In Essex County, six more people tested positive, for a total of 14, and two more people were diagnosed on symptoms alone, for a total of five.
In Washington County, there are now 16 people who have tested positive, up three from Thursday. Four have recovered. In an indication of how many more people might be sick, Public Health has issued a mandatory quarantine for 118 people — including the 16 who tested positive and everyone who had very close contact with those people. That’s the best they can do without tests to determine who simply has a cold and who has the virus.
Another 29 people in Washington County are in precautionary quarantine. That includes people whose doctors have diagnosed them with the virus, but based on symptoms, without a test to confirm it.
County attorney Roger Wickes urged everyone to call Public Health if they are diagnosed.
“If your doctor said to go home and stay home, don’t forget to call us too,” he said.
Those who are known to Public Health can get access to help.
Public Health officials also asked everyone to put an end to the virus by staying home.
“We’re reminding residents to continue to practice social distancing, and that symptoms of COVID-19 can take between 2 and 14 days to appear after exposure,” said Cathi Duncan, director of Saratoga County Public Health Services. “People who are asymptomatic can still spread the virus, and it can be easily dismissed by some who mistake if for a common cold with a cough, sore throat, headache and fever. Don’t take the chance of spreading this virus to someone you love. Stay home!”
The news is far more grim downstate.
“Hospitals have effectively turned into ICU hospitals for COVID patients,” Cuomo said in his daily press conference.
There were 3,731 patients in intensive care units Friday, up 335 from Thursday.
He added that hospitals are dealing with far fewer of the normal injuries and other emergencies.
“So many things are shut down … you don’t have the same number of people hit by cars. You don’t have the same crime rate,” he said.
In total, there were 102,863 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state Friday. That’s 10,482 new cases. There were 562 more deaths in the state from the virus, for a total of 2,935 deaths so far.
Hospitalizations continued to rise, for a total of 14,810, an increase of 1,427 from Thursday.
