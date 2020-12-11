Local hospitalizations rising fast

The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus at Glens Falls Hospital has nearly tripled in one week, from four last week to 10 on Friday.

At Saratoga Hospital, which has usually had more coronavirus patients than Glens Falls Hospital, the coronavirus patient loads doubled, from eight last week to 16 on Friday.

Albany Medical Center Hospital has so many coronavirus patients that this week it began transferring patients to less-full hospitals, sending one to Glens Falls Hospital. In total, the Capital Region's hospitals are about 74% full, including beds in use by people who do not have coronavirus. As of Wednesday, 253 patients were hospitalized in the region and more than 40 were in an intensive care unit. ICUs still had plenty of room, with about 44% of beds available.

None of the people hospitalized from Warren and Washington counties are from nursing homes, and Saratoga County also is not seeing any nursing home clusters. While elderly people are the most commonly hospitalized, hospitals are seeing younger people as well, representing about half of the people hospitalized.

Among Saratoga County residents hospitalized in the last two weeks, one person is in their 20s and two people are in their 40s.