LOCAL HISTORY: Unopposed mayoral elections are a rarity

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Democratic mayoral candidate Bill Collins is no stranger to competition.
In June 1970, he was judged “most authentic looking hobo” at the annual summer hobo parade at Jackson Heights playground.
In June 1971, “Billy” hit a double in the fifth inning to drive in the winning run for Avis Rent-a-Car in a Glens Falls Little League 2-1 victory over Queensbury Motors at Crandall Park Recreation Field.
But come November, Collins, 2nd Ward Councilman for eight years, will be running unopposed, barring a last-minute write-in campaign, which, at this point, is not expected.
One other mayoral candidate has run unopposed: Democrat Jack Diamond in 2013.
The city has had 44 previous mayoral elections since its founding in 1908.
Of those, 24 were won by candidates on the Democratic line, and 19 on the Republican line.
The only race that was won on a third-party line was the 2008 special election, when Democrat Jack Diamond won a four-way race, running on the Conservative line. The special election was to fill the remainder of term when Mayor Roy Akins, a Republican, died from a brain tumor.
Mayoral races were held every two years until 1965, when terms were extended to four years.
In 1924, mayoral elections were shifted from March to November.
The closest race was in 1924, when Republican Charles Hitchcock defeated Democrat John Bazinet by just 31 votes.
Other close elections included 2005, when Akins won a five-way race, decided by absentee ballots, with a 121 margin over second-place finisher Harold “Bud” Taylor.
The 1993 election was too close to call on Election Night, with Republican Vincent De Santis leading Democrat Chris Scoville by 93 votes.
De Santis held on for the win.
Runaway elections included 1916, when Republican Edward Reed won with 69.4 percent of the vote; 1937, when Republican Earl Stickney won with 60 percent of the vote; and 1977, when Republican Edward Bartholomew won with 73.7 percent of the vote.
Republican Robert Regan won two runaway elections, with 68.4 percent of the vote in 1997 and 66.8 percent of the vote in 2001.
Current Mayor Dan Hall, a Democrat, won in 2017 with 64.9 percent of the vote.
Milton Tibbets, Republican, was the most frequent mayoral candidate, running seven times — winning in 1949, 1953, and 1955, and losing in 1947, 1951, 1957 and 1959.
John Bazinet, a Democrat, ran six times — winning in 1941, 1943, 1945 and losing in 1924 and 1949.
J. Ward Russell, a Democrat, ran five times — winning in 1951, 1957 and 1959, and losing in 1931 and 1953.
Earle Stickney, a Republican, ran five times — winning in 1931, 1935, and 1937, and losing in 1933 and 1939.
W. Irving Griffing, Democrat, ran four times — winning all four races in 1912, 1914, 1920 and 1933.
Charles Cool, a Republican, the city’s first mayor, ran four times — winning in 1908 and 1922, and losing in 1910 and 1912.
Seven incumbent mayors have lost re-election bids: Charles Cool, Republican, 1910 and 1912; Charles Hitchcock, Republican, 1965; Earl Stickney, Republican, 1933 and 1939; Milton Tibbets, Republican, 1951 and 1957; J. Ward Russell, Democrat, in 1953; and James Donnelly, Republican, in 1969.
Sources: Warren County Board of Elections, Post-Star archives