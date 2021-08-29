LOCAL HISTORY: Unopposed mayoral elections are a rarity

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Democratic mayoral candidate Bill Collins is no stranger to competition.

In June 1970, he was judged “most authentic looking hobo” at the annual summer hobo parade at Jackson Heights playground.

In June 1971, “Billy” hit a double in the fifth inning to drive in the winning run for Avis Rent-a-Car in a Glens Falls Little League 2-1 victory over Queensbury Motors at Crandall Park Recreation Field.

But come November, Collins, 2nd Ward Councilman for eight years, will be running unopposed, barring a last-minute write-in campaign, which, at this point, is not expected.

One other mayoral candidate has run unopposed: Democrat Jack Diamond in 2013.

The city has had 44 previous mayoral elections since its founding in 1908.

Of those, 24 were won by candidates on the Democratic line, and 19 on the Republican line.

The only race that was won on a third-party line was the 2008 special election, when Democrat Jack Diamond won a four-way race, running on the Conservative line. The special election was to fill the remainder of term when Mayor Roy Akins, a Republican, died from a brain tumor.