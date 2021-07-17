LOCAL HISTORY: Summertime at SPAC, 50 years ago

Fashion overshadowed music in the review when Ethel Kennedy, U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy and other Kennedy family members made a surprise visit to a Burt Bacharach concert at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on July 4, 1971.

“For the fashion-minded, Bacharach wore a black tux with vest, white shirt and bow tie on stage; navy and white striped pants and navy blazer with white loafers off stage,” wrote Post-Star entertainment reviewer Marilyn Nason. “Mrs. Kennedy wore a pale purple linen hotpants dress with navy patent pumps and matching shoulder bag. Sen. Kennedy wore white pants, navy double breasted blazer, pale blue shirt, with blue flannel tie and white bucks.”

Bacharach was a longtime friend of the Kennedy family.

More than 15,000 people attended the concert.

The following are excerpts from other SPAC concert reviews by Nason from June, July and August of 50 years ago.

More than 5,000 people attended a Temptations concert on June 26. “The Temptations show had to be classified as one of the swingingest, liveliest, most exciting shows ever at SPAC.” Member Otis Williams did not appear with the group that night because he was recovering from a recent operation. “Even minus a member, the four remaining Temptations are something in themselves.”

More than 8,000 “screaming teenyboppers” went wild at the David Cassidy concert on June 27. “They screamed from the minute he went on stage, waved and hollered his name constantly,” and rushed the stage when he sang “I Think I Love You” as the closing number.

More than 3,200 people attended a July 18 concert with Peggy Lee, backed by a 22-piece orchestra. “She proved beyond a question of a doubt why she is one of the top singers in the country today. A hard worker, she sang for well over an hour, everything from Beatles’ and Bread songs to her greatest standard hits, ‘Fever,’ ‘Big Spender,’ ‘Manana,’ ‘Why Don’t You Do Right?’ and dozens more."

About 18,000 people attended a performance of the rock opera “Jesus Christ Superstar” on July 26. “Surprisingly, yet really not, was the number of definitely over 25's in the audience with several clergy also observed.”

More than 2,000 people turned out to hear the Preservation Hall Jazz Band on Aug. 1. “The toe-tapping, hand-clapping, ‘yeah-man’ sounds from the jazz buff audience never let up from beginning to end.”

A “record-breaking mob” of 27,800 people attended The Who concert on Aug. 2, breaking the previous attendance record of 22,800 set the previous season by Chicago. “The crowd was everywhere, in the seats, on the lawn, in the aisles and even on the steel girders on the side of the theater. The latter, fortunately, was only temporary until the police ordered the dozen young people down.”

About 18,000 people attended an Aug. 9 concert by brother and sister duo The Carpenters. “For the fashion-minded, Karen wore a mocha crepe evening pant-dress with beige chiffon, long-sleeved blouse. Richard was in white boots, pants and turtle-neck short with blue jacket.”

About 11,000 people attended a Neil Diamond concert on Aug. 15. “He is handsome, has a deep, rich, pure voice. He is able to combine singing, guitar playing and bits of humor in the right proportions for a complete show. In short, he is that rare breed, an all-around entertainer.”

More than 8,000 attended a Judy Collins concert on Aug. 17. “About the only annoying thing one can say about this beautiful, long-haired girl is her persistent tuning of her three guitars. She changes from one to another, song after song.”

“A disappointing crowd of 5,100,” about half of what promoters expected, attended a Leon Russell concert on Aug. 23. “Like all rock groups at SPAC, Russell was too loud with over-amplification everywhere. But even this over-amplification could not distort what is an extremely gifted talent.”

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance writer and documentary filmmaker specializing in the history of politics, labor organizing and media in the region.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0