LOCAL HISTORY: Retail publicity stunts were once common

The first time was a hilarious novelty, but the encore turned riotous.
On May 20, 1887, the Rochester Clothing Co. at 132 Glen St. in downtown Glens Falls pulled off a publicity stunt in which the retailer’s employees tossed new hats from the roof of the building, and whoever on the ground that caught a hat could keep it free of charge.
Things did not go so well the next evening, when Coolidge & Bentley, a competing retailer at 92 Glen St., copied the stunt, attracting about 1,000 boys and young men between the ages of 10 and 20 to downtown.
“The strife for hats was so active that some of the lads left the crowd with tattered waistcoats and bruised shins. During a lull in the proceedings, the urchins amused themselves throwing each other’s hats in the crowd, where, in some instances, they were destroyed or taken away by the boys who happened to be lucky enough to catch them,” The Morning Star reported on May 23, 1887. “Few of the hats thrown from the building reached the ground, and a still less number retained their shape and stylish appearance after they struck in the assembly.”
Publicity stunts were a common element of downtown retail marketing in the Glens Falls region in the 19th and early 20th centuries.
Guessing games
One of the common stunts was the standard guessing game.
“The tea set offered to the person guessing nearest to the exact number of coffee beans in a glass jar at Martine, Rice & Co.’s tea store was awarded Saturday evening to Mrs. J. H. Storey,” The Morning Star reported on Nov. 8, 1886. “There were 7,014 beans in the jar. Mrs. Storey guessed 7,015.”
Guesses ranged from 2,000 to 23,071.
“All first-class guessers can avail themselves of the chance by calling at W.H. Ward’s store (at South Hartford) in telling the number of pages in a book kept there for the purpose,” The Granville Sentinel reported on Jan. 10, 1890. “The correct guesser will be entitled to a three-dollar pair of shoes. The contest will be open until Feb. 1.”
Using an online inflation calculator, it can be determined that a $3 pair of shoes was worth the equivalent of $89.57 in 2021 dollars.
More than a century later, one can only guess at the title of the book.
Another guessing game, in which several guessers were entered in a final drawing, took an interesting twist.
“Napolean Yarter, of Sandy Hill, one of the successful guessers of the weight of the stove at Stilweil & Allen’s, sold his guess to Albert Brayton on Tuesday for five cigars,” The Morning Star reported on Nov. 4, 1886. “Mr. Brayton now offers to give each of the lucky guessers five dollars for their chance in the stove. With the exception of Miss Ferris of Chestertown, they have agreed to accept the offer.”
Free pumpkin pie
An inquiring editor wanted to know the particulars of plans of Coolidge & Bentley to serve free pumpkin pie at its store.
“The firm has not announced whether — like the economical mother — they will restrict each one of their hungry callers to one piece,” The Morning Star editorialized on Sept. 13, 1886. “This is an all-important question and ought to be decided at once. If there is no restriction of this kind, it would be well to have a seat at the first table.”
The pumpkin pie serving was the culmination of the four-month promotion in which Coolidge & Bentley distributed free pumpkin seeds in the spring to anyone who requested them, with the stipulation that growers must return the pumpkins in the fall for a weigh-in, with the person growing the heaviest pumpkin received a free suit of clothes.
Second prize would be a pair of pants valued at $5, and third prize a hat valued at $2.50.
“Even from the salubrious (health-giving) region of Thurman has the firm received applications for pumpkin seeds,” The Morning Star reported on May 5, 1886. “The Thurmanite who applied by letter, no doubt, intends to win that suit of clothes.”
All of the pumpkins entered would be made into pies for the whole community to enjoy.
“It will be a great day for pumpkin pie eaters.”
Indeed, it was.
About 70 pumpkins, ranging from 23 to 54 pounds were brought to the store to be baked into pies.
“Everyone who calls will be entitled to a quarter of a pie,” The Morning Star reported on Sept. 16, 1886.
Charles Elms won first prize, with a 53-pound pumpkin, James Mead, second prize, with a 48.25-pound pumpkin, and John H. Guy, third prize, with a 47.75-pound pumpkin.
“Neatly arranged tables, bearing bouquets of flowers, were spread in the cutting room in the rear of the store, at which nearly 1,000 people were fed during the day, devouring between five and six hundred pies.”
Palm reading
Fitch Dust Down dusting cloths, oil lamps and Colonial glass wear were on sale in the bargain basement at the B.B. Fowler dry goods store at the corner of Glen and Exchange streets in downtown Glens Falls.
And on the second floor, “Madame Baker” was reading palms.
“This is not a county fair fortune-telling-cast-your-horoscope-in-a-minute trick,” B.B. Fowler advertised in The Morning Star on April 26, 1907, announcing a “limited engagement” with Madame Baker starting April 29.
The promotion worked like this: Make a purchase and receive a coupon for a palm reading for just 35 cents — the equivalent of $9.86 in 2021 dollars.
Baker would provide “a complete reading and supplementary education of the lines on their hands, from the manifestations hidden on the Mount of Venus to the name of the caller on 5 May,” the advertisement promised.
But could she foretell what purchase a customer should delay making because the item would be going on sale soon?
After that first visit, Madame Baker returned to the B.B. Fowler store many times, and by 1916 she had moved up in the world — to the store’s third floor.
“Madame Baker, Scientific Palmist, will again be at the store, third floor, for the month of August, and will be pleased to renew her many old acquaintances and to meet new friends,” B.B. Fowler advertised in The Post-Star on Aug. 3, 1916.
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance writer and documentary filmmaker specializing in the history of politics, labor organizing and media in the region.