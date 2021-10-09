LOCAL HISTORY: Retail publicity stunts were once common

The first time was a hilarious novelty, but the encore turned riotous.

On May 20, 1887, the Rochester Clothing Co. at 132 Glen St. in downtown Glens Falls pulled off a publicity stunt in which the retailer’s employees tossed new hats from the roof of the building, and whoever on the ground that caught a hat could keep it free of charge.

Things did not go so well the next evening, when Coolidge & Bentley, a competing retailer at 92 Glen St., copied the stunt, attracting about 1,000 boys and young men between the ages of 10 and 20 to downtown.

“The strife for hats was so active that some of the lads left the crowd with tattered waistcoats and bruised shins. During a lull in the proceedings, the urchins amused themselves throwing each other’s hats in the crowd, where, in some instances, they were destroyed or taken away by the boys who happened to be lucky enough to catch them,” The Morning Star reported on May 23, 1887. “Few of the hats thrown from the building reached the ground, and a still less number retained their shape and stylish appearance after they struck in the assembly.”

Publicity stunts were a common element of downtown retail marketing in the Glens Falls region in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Guessing games