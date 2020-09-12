LOCAL HISTORY: Pandemic's virtual concerts had local predecessors on phone and radio

The local teen amateur radio operators included Richard Lawton of Chester Street, Harold Rowe of Bacon Street, Charles McNulty Jr. of Bay Street, Leon Boynton of Thompson Avenue and Ralph Lapham of Grant Avenue.

“The boys made the apparatuses themselves and the clearness with which the concerts are heard testifies to the mechanical skills of the young men.”

By the late 1940s, virtual radio concerts — broadcast live from a studio not live from a public assembly space, such as a theater with an audience — were common in Glens Falls, according to Post-Star archive reports.

Among the musicians, the Adirondack Ensemble Singers appeared at least three times on the Griffin Lumber Co. “Blue Coal Hour,” broadcast on WBGF, a short-lived local radio station in the early 1930s.

The mixed-voice quartet, comprised of two Glens Falls executives and their wives, had a repertoire of 31 selections that listeners could call in to choose from.

Members of the Adirondack Ensemble Singers were M.H. “Bob” Simmonds on bass, Grace E. Simmonds on soprano, W. R. “Bill” Jones on tenor and Gertrude C. Jones, contralto and accompanist.