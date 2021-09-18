LOCAL HISTORY: Oysters were a 19th century menu staple

Decades before the advent of chicken wings and wraps, oysters and clams were the staples at area eateries.
“It always makes a stir in the community — an oyster in fact,” The New York World mused in an editorial republished Sept. 3, 1886, in The Morning Star. “The ancient Romans admired the oyster and gave it a high place at their banquets. Its proud history appeals to us today with the sweet odor of ten thousand restaurants.”
The following is a baker’s dozen of anecdotes about 19th century area restaurants and events where oysters and clams were served, as collected from archives of regional historic newspapers:
“H.H. Guildersleeve at his Glen Street restaurant and fruit store receives daily fresh oysters and clams, which he disposes of either by the plate or in quantities to suit the family trade.” – The Morning Star,
- Sept. 18, 1883
“Ladies’ and Gents’ Restaurant – Fresh oysters by the plate or quart – 65 Glen St.” – The Morning Star
- , Aug. 27, 1883
“Henry Clarke, the oyster man, returned from Burlington, Vt., Thursday. He says that it was fourteen degrees below zero in that place in the morning.” – The Morning Star
- , Jan. 11, 1883
In 1889, an “oyster famine” along the East Eoast, especially at the Jersey shore, caused a shortage in the Glens Falls region. “The oystermen have been unable to fill orders for several days, and Fred Wolf of this city said last night that he had telegraphed twice within a day or two for oysters and clams, and was unable to get them. There has not been such an oyster famine in twenty-five years.” – The Granville Sentinel
- , Sept. 20, 1888
- “The editors are indebted to Charles T. Sewell, proprietor of the Warren Street Café, for an appetizing lunch, embracing fried oysters, done to a turn, Saratoga chips, nice rolls, and ‘accompaniments,’ with a pot of delicious chocolate to wash it all down.” –
The Morning Star
- , Dec. 24, 1884
- “A fresh supply of oysters in the shell has just been received at D. McCarthy’s lunch room, South Street. Mr. McCarthy keeps on hand at all times a variety of canned goods, cold meats, etc., and is prepared to serve an appetizing meal at a moment’s notice.” –
The Morning Star
- , April 14, 1885
- “For a nice oyster or clam stew or fry, a half-shell raw, raw clams, pickled tongue, sandwiches, pies, hot coffee, or a meal or lunch served neatly and in quick time, go to the oyster and lunch rooms of D. McCarthy, No. 10 South Street. Oysters opened on the deep shell. A first-class sample room connected.” –
The Morning Star
- , Nov. 25, 1885
- “Fresh shell clams and oysters, raw and cooked, at M. J. & G. Collins, Glen Street. They also keep sandwiches, pork and beans, etc., and can prepare a good lunch at a moment’s notice.” –
The Morning Star
- , April 17, 1885
- “David Moss’ restaurant is a success, as we predicted it would be. He furnishes meals at all hours, and has clams and oysters constantly on hand. The ladies pronounce his ice cream parlor and cream both elegant.” –
The Granville Sentinel
- , May 11, 1888
- “If you want fresh oysters or clams, a dish of chowder, cigars, tobacco, peanuts, apples, and all kinds of fruit, call at Pelkey’s Restaurant, South Street.” –
The Morning Star
- , Oct. 14, 1886
- “M. Welch purchased the restaurant of J.W. Percy at the foot of Main Street in Granville and re-named it Welch’s Oyster House. Meals furnished at all hours – fresh fish and clams always on hand. Choice candies, tobacco and canned goods.” –
The Granville Sentinel
- , Jan. 4, 1889
- “The salesmen employed at the Boston Store enjoyed an oyster supper at the Globe Hotel last evening at the expense of (store owners) Messrs. Bayle and Boyd.” –
The Morning Star
- , Nov. 4, 1886
- “Some of our kind (West Hebron) neighbors made some bets on our state elections, and the winning parties finding themselves in possession of quite a large quantity of very nice oysters, and being hospitably inclined, engaged Ashley Hall and gave a grand oyster supper to the inhabitants of this entire vicinity and village.” —
The Granville Sentinel
- , Dec. 1, 1876
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance writer and documentary filmmaker specializing in the history of politics, labor organizing and media in the region.