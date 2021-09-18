LOCAL HISTORY: Oysters were a 19th century menu staple

In 1889, an “oyster famine” along the East Eoast, especially at the Jersey shore, caused a shortage in the Glens Falls region. “The oystermen have been unable to fill orders for several days, and Fred Wolf of this city said last night that he had telegraphed twice within a day or two for oysters and clams, and was unable to get them. There has not been such an oyster famine in twenty-five years.” – The Granville Sentinel