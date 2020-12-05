LOCAL HISTORY: Oscar Seagle and the art of song

On Dec. 20, the 75th anniversary of the death of Oscar Seagle, listen to a recording of an opera tune or classic spiritual in memory of the baritone vocalist and music teacher that once called Glens Falls home.

But don’t listen to a jazz standard.

“He urged the women to dispose of their jazz records,” The Post-Star reported on Oct. 6, 1921, about a speech Seagle gave the previous afternoon at a meeting of the Glens Falls Women’s Club at Christ Church Methodist.

“He defined jazz as discord, pure and simple. He declared that jazz is the worst influence our children meet today. It may not affect the grown-ups, but it has a serious effect on the character of children,” the story said.

Seagle, however, praised African American spirituals, which he heard growing up in Chattanooga, Tenn.

“Suffering led them to think of spiritual things,” he said.

He urged the women to introduce their children to “good music,” such as opera, patriotic songs and hymns.

Seagle lived in Glens Falls from 1918 to 1922, before he co-founded Seagle Music Colony at Schroon Lake, and he was a frequent visitor to Glens Falls after that.