LOCAL HISTORY: Oscar Seagle and the art of song

On Dec. 20, the 75th anniversary of the death of Oscar Seagle, listen to a recording of an opera tune or classic spiritual in memory of the baritone vocalist and music teacher that once called Glens Falls home.
But don’t listen to a jazz standard.
“He urged the women to dispose of their jazz records,” The Post-Star reported on Oct. 6, 1921, about a speech Seagle gave the previous afternoon at a meeting of the Glens Falls Women’s Club at Christ Church Methodist.
“He defined jazz as discord, pure and simple. He declared that jazz is the worst influence our children meet today. It may not affect the grown-ups, but it has a serious effect on the character of children,” the story said.
Seagle, however, praised African American spirituals, which he heard growing up in Chattanooga, Tenn.
“Suffering led them to think of spiritual things,” he said.
He urged the women to introduce their children to “good music,” such as opera, patriotic songs and hymns.
Seagle lived in Glens Falls from 1918 to 1922, before he co-founded Seagle Music Colony at Schroon Lake, and he was a frequent visitor to Glens Falls after that.
“Glens Falls knew Mr. Seagle as a resident, as a friend, as a celebrity and as a man whose activities enabled this area to radiate something of its personality throughout the land and beyond our shores,” The Post-Star editorialized on Dec. 22, 1945. “Mr. Seagle could take and shape uncultivated voices, he could tune them into surpassing masterpieces for the projection of sound.”
Baritone opera singer Jean de Reszke, who died in 1925, said, “Seagle, my worthy successor, is a distinguished artist who will hand down the best tradition of the most beautiful art of song,” according to Post-Star articles and advertisements.
Seagle performed many recitals and appeared as soloist with local groups in Glens Falls, such as with the Adirondack Male Chorus at Christ Church in Glens Falls on July 1, 1920.
“Mr. Seagle is not only possessed of a wonderful voice, but a personality that is seldom met. A number of events during his lifetime tend to show the character of the man,” The Post-Star reported on June 30, 1920.
Music was not his first choice of career.
“While studying law at a Southern college, he was induced to join the college glee club. Here a golden baritone voice was immediately discovered that no glee club could do without. Consequently, he gave up a profession for an art,” the article stated.
Seagle was instrumental in establishing the community singing movement in Glens Falls.
“That music hath power to charm was proven conclusively last evening when nearly 1,500 music lovers assembled in the huge drill shed at the (Glens Falls) armory and under the direction of Oscar Seagle took part in Glens Falls’ first community sing,” The Post-Star reported on Nov. 5, 1921. “It was a huge success, even surpassing the most sanguine expectations of its promoters.”
People attended from as far away as Whitehall, Greenwich, Schuylerville, Saratoga Springs, Lake George and Warrensburg.
A committee had traveled through Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties in advance to promote the event, open to everyone free of charge.
“This community sing has been arranged by representative citizens of Glens Falls in order to foster a greater love for music,” The Post-Star had reported the previous day.
Seagle led the audience for about two hours in singing familiar songs such as “When You and I Were Young — Maggie,” and “Carry Me Back to Old Virginia.”
Seagle energized the audience.
“The pep that he enthused into his work as leader became contagious, and was literally absorbed by the songsters to burst forth in strains of melodious music,” The Post-Star reported.
Another time, at a Red Cross rally on April 29, 1919, at Christ Church, the largest public assembly space in Glens Falls of that era, Seagle led the capacity audience in singing patriotic music for 15 minutes.
He also led singing at a YMCA patriotic rally at Christ Church on July 6, 1919, among other community events.
Seagle returned to Glens Falls on Memorial Day 1927 to sing at the dedication of the Victory and Peace Monument at Crandall Park.
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance writer and documentary filmmaker specializing in the history of politics, labor organizing and media in the region.
