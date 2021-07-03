LOCAL HISTORY: Independence Day fire destroyed Fitzgerald's Hotel in 1946

GLENS FALLS — An Independence Day afternoon fire at Fitzgerald’s Hotel, “one of the city’s most famous eating places,” in 1946 became the center of attention in downtown Glens Falls.
“More than a thousand persons were attracted to the scene by the heavy pails of smoke which at times nearly obliterated the building and firemen working on ladders along the facade,” The Post-Star reported. “Glen Street was clogged with fire equipment and hoses, making it necessary to reroute heavy holiday traffic.”
The restaurant was filled with diners when the fire broke out around 2:25 p.m.
Several guests and employees, as well owner D. J. Fitzgerald Jr., were in hotel rooms on upper floors.
“Two lines of hose were rigged on the aerial truck and began pouring torrents of water into the flaming roof and subsequently eight other lines were laid, flooding the blazing portions from many angles,” The Post-Star reported.
Fire companies from South Glens Falls, Lake George, Hudson Falls and Fort Edward assisted the Glens Falls Fire Department in fighting the fire at the hotel and restaurant in the vicinity of where Cool Insuring Arena is located now.
One hotel guest and two firefighters were injured, but all escaped the blaze, which burned for two hours, gutting the second and third floors and severely damaging the first floor.
Firefighters had to cut holes in the restaurant floor to keep it from collapsing from the weight of the heavy volume of water.
Nicholas Gurneau, a cook at the hotel, was treated at Glens Falls Hospital for a back injury and burns to his feet, suffered when he jumped from a window of his third-floor room to the roof of a restroom 12 feet below.
Firefighter Gerald Noonan was knocked unconscious when a heavy metal disk came tumbling down a stairway and struck him in the head.
Noonan regained consciousness several minutes later and went back to fighting the fire.
Fireman Jerry Cahill had cuts on the fingers of his right hand.
Fitzgerald, the owner, had just finished a meeting at his hotel room, at the front of the second floor, with George Johnson Jr., an employee.
Johnson rushed back into the room to inform the owner of smoke in the hallway, and then ran down the stairs.
Moments later, the hallway was filled with smoke and flames, forcing Fitzgerald to escape through a window and climb down a ladder that firefighters had set up.
“Leonard Bourgeau, a guest at the hotel who occupied a second-floor room at the rear, said he opened the door of his room when he heard the crackle of fire, and flames shot over his hair,” The Post-Star reported.
“The flames filled the room," he said, "and I bent over and dove through a rear window after kicking out a screen. I landed on the back roof, which is nearly level with my window, and came down a fire escape on the next building.’”
Raymond Powell, who was napping in his second-floor room, was awoken by the commotion.
“I started to put on my shoes, but changed my mind after I had put on the first one because the fire was spreading into my room,” Powell told The Post-Star. “I threw the other shoe out the window and then stepped out onto the low roof beside my room and came down the fire escape at the rear.”
Powell was still looking for his other shoe later that day.
“By 4:30 p.m., all evidence of flames and smoke had been smothered and firemen were walking through the building freely, making a complete examination,” the paper reported.
The damage was estimated at $80,000, which is the equivalent of just over $1 million in 2021 dollars.
There was one casualty from the fire, but not a human casualty.
"'Old Betsy’ is dead,” The Post-Star reported on July 10, referring to the 1,000-gallon American LaFrance pumper the city had purchased in 1920.
It was the city’s first motor-driven pumper truck.
Its rear-end fell out when the truck was returned to the station after the fire.
“She was just being backed into her berth after being reloaded with hose when the end came,” city Fire Chief Frank Preston said at the time.
Fitzgerald, at first, planned to rebuild, but changed his mind after exploring the cost of new construction.
On Sept. 25, he sold the 73-77-79 Glen St. property to Phil Rose, a real estate investor and landlord, but Fitzgerald retained the trademark to the Fitzgerald’s restaurant name, which is still in use by great-nephew David Fitzgerald Johnson at Fitzgerald’s Irish Sports Bar on Route 9 in Moreau.
