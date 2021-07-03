LOCAL HISTORY: Independence Day fire destroyed Fitzgerald's Hotel in 1946

“The flames filled the room," he said, "and I bent over and dove through a rear window after kicking out a screen. I landed on the back roof, which is nearly level with my window, and came down a fire escape on the next building.’”

Raymond Powell, who was napping in his second-floor room, was awoken by the commotion.

“I started to put on my shoes, but changed my mind after I had put on the first one because the fire was spreading into my room,” Powell told The Post-Star. “I threw the other shoe out the window and then stepped out onto the low roof beside my room and came down the fire escape at the rear.”

Powell was still looking for his other shoe later that day.

“By 4:30 p.m., all evidence of flames and smoke had been smothered and firemen were walking through the building freely, making a complete examination,” the paper reported.

The damage was estimated at $80,000, which is the equivalent of just over $1 million in 2021 dollars.

There was one casualty from the fire, but not a human casualty.

"'Old Betsy’ is dead,” The Post-Star reported on July 10, referring to the 1,000-gallon American LaFrance pumper the city had purchased in 1920.