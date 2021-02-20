LOCAL HISTORY: In 1884, a large Glens Falls ox caught P.T. Barnum's eye

Earlier that year he had bought a majority of stock in the Glens Falls, Sandy Hill and Fort Edward Horse Railroad Co., and with co-investor Henry Crandall, the local lumber baron and philanthropist, set out to reorganize the operation.

Not all the men Brayton associated with were as upstanding as Crandall, benefactor of Crandall Public Library, Crandall Park and Harrisena Community Church.

“Daniel McDaniel, the old gentleman from Lake George, who was arrested by Officer Cashion Thursday evening, walked out of the lock-up at sunrise yesterday morning through a rear door on which the fastenings had been broken a few days since by H.H. Wilson,” The Morning Star of Glens Falls reported on June 9, 1883. “McDaniel, after getting out into the open air, proceeded leisurely to George Brayton’s residence, Warren Street, where he obtained his breakfast.”

At about 10 a.m., the escapee went back to the village and was re-arrested.

“On being asked why he didn’t remain until released by an officer, McDaniel replied that ‘he didn’t like the looks of the pesky place.’ He promised Justice Ranger to leave town at once and not stop to imbibe stimulants, whereupon he was discharged.”

Brayton once offered a prize if other men could match the feat of two of his workers.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}