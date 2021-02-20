LOCAL HISTORY: In 1884, a large Glens Falls ox caught P.T. Barnum's eye

The World’s Industrial and Cotton Centennial Exposition in New Orleans that opened in December 1884 was called “A Fair to Remember.”
A century and more ago, Glens Falls area residents remembered it as the world’s fair where George Brayton, a local butcher and later railroad operator with a flair for showmanship, won a prize of $250 — the equivalent of about $6,673 in 2020 dollars — for the “largest known specimen of the bovine species in the world.”
The 4,100-pound white ox was 535 pounds heavier than the second-place winner in the competition of about 40 oxen and cows.
That was just a starting point of widespread publicity for “George Washington,” aka “Jumbo” and the “sacred ox,” which called Glens Falls home for several years.
After the exposition closed, P.T. Barnum, the “great showman,” exhibited the ox for six weeks at his museum in New York City, paying Brayton $50 a week for the rights.
In December 1885, Brayton was offered $100 per week, plus expenses, to exhibit the ox at another New York City museum.
In August 1886, Brayton sold the “massive white 7-year-old” ox for $2,000 to a party from Boston.
Brayton, by that time, had more pressing business interests.
Earlier that year he had bought a majority of stock in the Glens Falls, Sandy Hill and Fort Edward Horse Railroad Co., and with co-investor Henry Crandall, the local lumber baron and philanthropist, set out to reorganize the operation.
Not all the men Brayton associated with were as upstanding as Crandall, benefactor of Crandall Public Library, Crandall Park and Harrisena Community Church.
“Daniel McDaniel, the old gentleman from Lake George, who was arrested by Officer Cashion Thursday evening, walked out of the lock-up at sunrise yesterday morning through a rear door on which the fastenings had been broken a few days since by H.H. Wilson,” The Morning Star of Glens Falls reported on June 9, 1883. “McDaniel, after getting out into the open air, proceeded leisurely to George Brayton’s residence, Warren Street, where he obtained his breakfast.”
At about 10 a.m., the escapee went back to the village and was re-arrested.
“On being asked why he didn’t remain until released by an officer, McDaniel replied that ‘he didn’t like the looks of the pesky place.’ He promised Justice Ranger to leave town at once and not stop to imbibe stimulants, whereupon he was discharged.”
Brayton once offered a prize if other men could match the feat of two of his workers.
“Albert Brayton and Marvin Dickinson, last week, killed 56 yearling hogs for George W. Brayton in 18 hours,” The Morning Star reported on Dec. 22, 1884. “Mr. B. offers to make a cash present of $100 to any two men in Warren County who will do this work in the same length of time.”
The great ox was not the only agricultural oddity in Glens Falls.
“George Brayton, we will agree, has the biggest ox, but when he talks about the champion hen, we can beat him,” The Morning Star reported on May 8, 1885. “Lyman Colson is the owner of a hen that produced an egg one day last week that was shown to your representative. It measures six-and-one-half by eight-and-one-fourth inches in circumference.”
It is not clear just when, or how, Brayton came to own the 4,100-pound ox.
He may have acquired it though his connections in the wholesale livestock trade.
“George W. Brayton yesterday received a car load of fatted Western steers, which he will slaughter to supply the needs of his customers,” The Morning Star reported on Feb. 2, 1884. “The animals are sleek and have not been injured by their journey.”
A 1,700-pound full-blooded Durham cow in the lot was not large enough, or sacred enough, to be spared the slaughter.
As for George Washington, Brayton began exhibiting the sacred ox at regional fairs and expositions in the summer and fall of 1884, charging a small fee to view the massive creature.
The ox traveled from place to place in a wagon that was pulled by six horses.
“The mammoth 4,100-pound steer owned by George W. Brayton will be taken to Saratoga today, where it will be placed on exhibition at the Indian encampment during the summer months,” The Morning Star reported on July 2, 1884.
On Aug. 30, Brayton brought the ox back to Glens Falls for a few days of rest before striking out again for fairs at Granville, Manchester, Vermont, and at the Washington County Fair, where Brayton collected $207 in fees to see the ox.
On Dec. 10, the ox shipped out of New York City on one of the Morgan Line steamers, bound for New Orleans.
The fare was $20 — the equivalent of $531 in 2020 dollars — which included free passage for the animal handler.
At New Orleans, Brayton also exhibited a fake oddity that Will Peare, a taxidermist from Fort Edward, crafted to appear to be a calf with two bodies sharing one head.
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.