LOCAL HISTORY: In 1800s, authorities took measures to enforce smallpox quarantining

A Ballston Spa foot patrol police officer on Dec. 29, 1875, chased a suspect fleeing arrest and the officer succeeded in “over taking the fellow and locking him up.”

What was the suspect’s crime?

The man, an employee of Frederick Wormer, violated a quarantine order during a local smallpox outbreak and “paraded nearly the whole town,” his face “already broken out with the disease.”

Wormer’s teenage daughter and son had died from smallpox, and two others in the household were critically ill and not expected to live.

“The board of health have taken active measures to prevent the spread of the disease,” The People’s Journal of Greenwich reported on Dec. 30, 1875. “The locality has been properly quarantined, and no one allowed to enter or leave the neighborhood. A large number of residents of the village have already been vaccinated.”

Tough measures were in place to enforce social distancing 145 years ago, during a public health crisis somewhat similar to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Failing to report a smallpox case to public health officials at the time could be punished by a $1,000 fine — the equivalent of about $23,500 in 2020 dollars — and up to two years in prison.