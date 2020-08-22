LOCAL HISTORY: In 1800s, authorities took measures to enforce smallpox quarantining

A Ballston Spa foot patrol police officer on Dec. 29, 1875, chased a suspect fleeing arrest and the officer succeeded in “over taking the fellow and locking him up.”
What was the suspect’s crime?
The man, an employee of Frederick Wormer, violated a quarantine order during a local smallpox outbreak and “paraded nearly the whole town,” his face “already broken out with the disease.”
Wormer’s teenage daughter and son had died from smallpox, and two others in the household were critically ill and not expected to live.
“The board of health have taken active measures to prevent the spread of the disease,” The People’s Journal of Greenwich reported on Dec. 30, 1875. “The locality has been properly quarantined, and no one allowed to enter or leave the neighborhood. A large number of residents of the village have already been vaccinated.”
Tough measures were in place to enforce social distancing 145 years ago, during a public health crisis somewhat similar to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Failing to report a smallpox case to public health officials at the time could be punished by a $1,000 fine — the equivalent of about $23,500 in 2020 dollars — and up to two years in prison.
Scattered outbreaks of smallpox were reported in the region in 1875 and 1876, around the end of a five-year smallpox pandemic in Europe.
“Whitehall has got the smallpox,” The People’s Journal reported on May 13, 1875.
“Sandy Hill (now Hudson Falls) has two cases of smallpox,” The People’s Journal reported on June 10, 1875.
There was a single case in Greenfield in December 1875, and a single case at Corinth in February 1876.
There were 13 smallpox cases at the Washington County poor house in early 1876, one of which was fatal.
“Probably we will soon see the last of the disease. Strict measures have been taken to prevent its spread,” The Granville Sentinel reported on Feb. 4, 1876.
Smallpox, sometimes fatal, was an infectious disease caused by the variola virus.
Its symptoms included a fever and distinctive skin rash.
The last natural outbreak of smallpox in the United States was in 1949, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As is the case now with COVID-19, community spread was a concern.
“Tramps bring the smallpox into the country,” The People’s Journal reported on July 1, 1875.
An outbreak of about a half-dozen cases in Saratoga Springs in 1876 was thought to have been because a smallpox victim who died in Syracuse was buried without permission in Saratoga Springs, according to multiple reports in The Daily Saratogian.
In one of the Saratoga Springs cases, Dr. T. E. Allen, who owned a boarding house, treated one of his servants for smallpox, without notifying authorities.
The servant died and Allen buried the woman, claiming she died from some other cause.
The Board of Health became suspicious and exhumed the body, and determined smallpox was the cause of death.
“Dr. Allen was promptly placed under arrest, and his entire premises, including several boarders, duly quarantined,” The Daily Saratogian reported on Jan. 5, 1876. “After procuring bail, the doctor was allowed to return to his house, where he was put under surveillance with the rest.”
A Saratoga County grand jury later convicted Allen of “willful neglect of jury” for not reported cases of smallpox that he treated, the Ticonderoga Sentinel reported on March 3, 1876.
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance writer and documentary filmmaker specializing in the history of politics, labor organizing and media in the region.
