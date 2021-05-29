LOCAL HISTORY: Hudson Falls monument honors soldiers' sacrifice

A special train left Cambridge at 6 a.m. on June 30, 1887, bound, by indirect route, for the dedication ceremony of the Sandy Hill soldiers monument, a landmark that more than a century later is still a Memorial Day reminder of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
The train chugged its way north and east through Washington County and Vermont, picking up Grand Army of the Republic members and others at each village and hamlet along the way, proceeding west back to New York, passing through Whitehall at 8:55 a.m. and continuing north through Fort Ann.
The train arrived at Sandy Hill, now Hudson Falls, at 9:50 a.m., meeting up with others who had come via regular train runs from Glens Falls, Albany, Saratoga Springs and elsewhere.
By late morning, an estimated 2,500 out-of-town visitors had arrived for the occasion, for which Sandy Hill residents had spent several days preparing.
“Sandy Hill is alive with enthusiasm,” The Morning Star of Glens Falls reported the morning of the dedication, describing preparations on June 29. “Early yesterday afternoon the work of decorating residences and business places began, and in the evening the national colors were displayed in profusion.”
A few days before, two large tents had been set up to be used as dining halls the day of the dedication.
“The Sandy Hill veterans and citizens of the village are determined that none of their guests shall go away hungry,” The Morning Star reported.
The temperature the day of the dedication was in the mid-90s and the sky was clear.
“The day, although excessively warm, was clear and bright and all that could be desired,” The Washington County Advertiser of Fort Edward reported.
Grand Army of the Republic posts and musical units marched from one end of the village to the other, and back again, before breaking for lunch, described as “an ample spread.”
“Amid the blare of trumpet and roll of drum, with songs and hymns and loving tribute of voice and brain, under the regenerated flag of liberty, the citizens of our sister village of Sandy Hill celebrated its festival to the memory of the dead,” The Morning Star reported the next day.
After lunch, veterans reassembled and marched to the monument for the 1 p.m. dedication of the war memorial dubbed “The Goddess of Liberty” because of the figure of Libertas, the ancient Roman goddess of freedom, depicted at the top of the 51-foot-tall monument, holding an American shield in her left hand and a cross-handed sword in her right.
Libertas is the same goddess depicted on the Statue of Liberty and on the domes of the U.S. Capitol and several state capitols.
“A more beautiful and imposing piece of monumental architecture would be difficult to find,” The Morning Star reported.
National Granite Co. of Barre, Vermont supplied the statue, a gift from Dr. Erskine Clark, a Sandy Hill physician.
Thirty-five stone masons spent nearly seven months crafting the monument, constructed in 13 sections.
“What means this throng — this multitude of people with throbbing hearts and beating pulses, still anxious, and decided in the motive and purpose which brings them together,” asked Civil War veteran Randolph Rogers, the opening speaker. “The past rises before us, and the nation’s heroes, not dead, but doing duty in the land of promise — beside old Jordan’s shore — appear to us at this hour in one grand picture, far nobler and far richer than was ever conceived in the brush or captured by the hand of the painter.”
Ephraim Ellsworth, father of Col. Elmer Ellsworth, was among guests of honor seated on the platform.
Elmer Ellsworth, who was born in Malta and lived in childhood in Mechanicville, was the first union officer to die during the Civil War.
He was killed while removing a Confederate flag from the roof of the Marshall House in Alexandria, Va.
“This monument, though dumb of speech and silent as the grave, tells anew the story of the past and the achievements of the heroes whose deeds of valor it has been erected to commemorate,” Rogers said.
The monument was dedicated to not just soldiers who died in the war, but to the “honored patriotism” of all Washington County men who served.
The first four companies recruited from Washington County, with men from just about every town in the county, left in early June for Troy, where they joined with companies from Warren, Rensselaer and Essex counties to form the 22nd New York Infantry on June 6, 1861.
Many others would leave Washington County for war as other units were formed.
On July 28, while the 22nd New York Infantry was passing through Baltimore, a secessionist mob stoned the regional unit, killing one member.
In 1862, the 22nd New York Infantry suffered about 70 casualties in a brutal two-hour stretch during the Second Battle of Bull Run.
Other speakers at the dedication were village President Lyman Northrup, Cpl. James Tanner of Brooklyn, state veterans Commander G.H. Treadwell and Chaplain Henry Gordon of the 123rd New York Volunteers.
Ferguson’s Band and the Sandy Hill Glee Club performed music, and the Rev. Charles Kellogg and Chaplain J.R.B. Smith prayed.
“The monument … is a beautiful one, and was viewed with admiration by the people assembled,” The Washington County Advertiser reported. “May it long stand to commemorate the deeds of our soldiers, and also the noble generosity of Dr. Clark, was the wish of all.”
Sources: The Morning Star, June 24, 27, 30, July 1, 1887; Washington County Advertiser, July 6, 1887; The Granville Sentinel, June 17, 1887; “History of Washington County,” 1878, Everts and Ensign
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance writer and documentary filmmaker specializing in the history of politics, labor organizing and media in the region.