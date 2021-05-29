LOCAL HISTORY: Hudson Falls monument honors soldiers' sacrifice

“The Sandy Hill veterans and citizens of the village are determined that none of their guests shall go away hungry,” The Morning Star reported.

The temperature the day of the dedication was in the mid-90s and the sky was clear.

“The day, although excessively warm, was clear and bright and all that could be desired,” The Washington County Advertiser of Fort Edward reported.

Grand Army of the Republic posts and musical units marched from one end of the village to the other, and back again, before breaking for lunch, described as “an ample spread.”

“Amid the blare of trumpet and roll of drum, with songs and hymns and loving tribute of voice and brain, under the regenerated flag of liberty, the citizens of our sister village of Sandy Hill celebrated its festival to the memory of the dead,” The Morning Star reported the next day.

After lunch, veterans reassembled and marched to the monument for the 1 p.m. dedication of the war memorial dubbed “The Goddess of Liberty” because of the figure of Libertas, the ancient Roman goddess of freedom, depicted at the top of the 51-foot-tall monument, holding an American shield in her left hand and a cross-handed sword in her right.