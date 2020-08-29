LOCAL HISTORY: How end of World War II was celebrated in the region

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls business leaders did not wait until the formal and unconditional surrender of Japan on Sept. 2, 1945, to brainstorm a plan for the local postwar economy.
“Most thoughtful persons recognize that we now stand on the threshold of a new era, and that if this city is to grow, it must anticipate and be ready to meet the coming changes,” The Post-Star editorialized on Aug. 24, 1945, endorsing an initiative the Glens Falls Chamber of Commerce announced three days previously on a special 15-minute broadcast at 6:30 p.m. on WGY radio of Schenectady.
The chamber announced that the Glens Falls Future Planning Commission would prepare a comprehensive plan to guide local development for the next 25 years.
“Glens Falls has all the basic factors to build one of the finest expressions of civic life to be found in the United States,” said William H. Barber, chairman of the commission.
The postwar job market was expected to be tight, as wartime jobs were eliminated and members of the military returned home to seek employment.
“As far as Glens Falls area is concerned, our people should come through reconversion with fewer discomforts than will those of the great war production centers,” The Post-Star had editorialized on Aug. 16. “Our principal products — paint, paper, textiles, cement, lumber — are in demand in peace as well as war.”
The chamber was prepared to spend $20,000, the equivalent of $286,300 in 2020 dollars, on the planning process.
Immediate priorities would be planning and constructing an “adequate” bus terminal, moving forward with a proposed downtown bypass, completing the proposed new Warren County airport, alleviating traffic congestion downtown and increasing public parking.
“It may take ten or 15 years — maybe 25 — to complete the job, but we think we’ll be able to look back and say, ‘Well, we started the right way,” said Barber, an executive with M. Ames Chemical Works, now Ames Goldsmith.
The commission would expand on economic research Look magazine conducted in preparation for its "Hometown, U.S.A." series profiling Glens Falls in 1944.
“Our idea has been to make first sort of a blueprint of a series of organized, correlated improvements rather than a series of unrelated betterments,” said Arthur P. Irving, publisher of The Post-Star and Glens Falls Times, on the Aug. 21 broadcast.
The commission was envisioned to be a long-term body, with varying input.
Members would serve three-year terms, staggered so that five new members would be appointed each year.
A week earlier, Glens Falls residents celebrated the effective end of World War II.
Glens Falls Portland Cement Co. was the first to sound its factory siren at 7:01 p.m. on Aug. 14, one minute after President Harry Truman announced via radio that Japan had agreed to surrender.
“Within a short time after the celebration got underway in earnest, Glen Street from Monument Square to Bank Square was jammed with people and cars were lined up for blocks,” The Post-Star reported in an “Extra” edition on Aug. 15, 1945. “Confetti, and all other available paper, was thrown from the tops of buildings and on the streets revelers made unsuccessful attempts to get a roaring bonfire going.”
Downtown churches opened for prayer, and a violinist and guitarist got an impromptu square dance going at Monument Square, by Crandall Library.
“Every conceivable implement that could be used to make noise was put into use, and included among the improvised noise makers were tin pans, alarm clocks, cow bells, dinner bells and cars.”
Government offices closed on Aug. 15 and 16, and many businesses closed for at least one day.
A city Common Council meeting, scheduled for Aug. 15, was postponed to Aug. 17.
On Aug. 15, nearly 2,000 people attended a noon thanksgiving service at City Park.
Mayor John Bazinet spoke and clergy of various faiths said prayers.
Vocalists Margaret De Marsh and Ellen Polh sang solos, and there was group singing of “America the Beautiful” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance writer and documentary filmmaker specializing in the history of politics, labor organizing and media in the region.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.