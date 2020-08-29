LOCAL HISTORY: How end of World War II was celebrated in the region

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls business leaders did not wait until the formal and unconditional surrender of Japan on Sept. 2, 1945, to brainstorm a plan for the local postwar economy.

“Most thoughtful persons recognize that we now stand on the threshold of a new era, and that if this city is to grow, it must anticipate and be ready to meet the coming changes,” The Post-Star editorialized on Aug. 24, 1945, endorsing an initiative the Glens Falls Chamber of Commerce announced three days previously on a special 15-minute broadcast at 6:30 p.m. on WGY radio of Schenectady.

The chamber announced that the Glens Falls Future Planning Commission would prepare a comprehensive plan to guide local development for the next 25 years.

“Glens Falls has all the basic factors to build one of the finest expressions of civic life to be found in the United States,” said William H. Barber, chairman of the commission.

The postwar job market was expected to be tight, as wartime jobs were eliminated and members of the military returned home to seek employment.